Belfast Paediatric Nurse Empowers Children through Emotional Literacy Book

Edelle Green combines her medical expertise and motherhood to help young children understand and manage complex emotions through her new book, Its OK to be Sad.

Edelle Green, a dedicated paediatric nurse and mother based in Belfast, is making significant strides in the field of early childhood mental health with the introduction of her poignant new childrens book, Its OK to be Sad.

Drawing from her extensive professional experience in nursing and her personal journey as a parent, Green recognizes the immense challenge that young children face when attempting to navigate the complex landscape of their own emotions. For many children, the experience of sadness, frustration, or anxiety can feel overwhelming and confusing, often lacking a clear vocabulary to express these internal states to the adults in their lives.

By bridging the gap between clinical knowledge and storytelling, Green aims to provide a vital tool for families and educators to foster emotional literacy from a very young age. The heart of the book centers on a character named Little Bear, a relatable figure whose journey is designed to mirror the unpredictable nature of childhood moods. The story follows Little Bear as he returns home after a day filled with joy and excitement, only to find himself feeling unexpectedly low.

This specific narrative choice is intentional, as it teaches children that emotions are not always linear or logically tied to external events; it is entirely possible to have a wonderful day and still feel sad. The visual identity of the book was born from a collaborative effort, with the initial illustrations created by Greens husband, which helped spark the imaginative world that readers now explore.

Aimed specifically at children between the ages of four and seven, the book serves as both a comforting bedtime story and a practical pedagogical tool. Beyond the home, Its OK to be Sad is designed to be integrated into classroom settings as a resource for early conversations regarding mental well-being. Green emphasizes the importance of empowering children with the language they need to communicate their feelings, which in turn builds their confidence and resilience.

By normalizing the experience of not feeling happy all the time, the book helps strip away the stigma often associated with negative emotions, encouraging children to process their feelings rather than suppress them. This approach is supported by the guidance provided within the text for parents and caregivers, offering them a framework to lead these delicate and important conversations with empathy and clarity.

The impact of Greens work has already garnered professional recognition, with the book being shortlisted for the prestigious Golden Wizard Book Prize 2026. It has been recognized in the Best Picture Book category for both the three to five and six to ten age groups, highlighting its broad appeal and effectiveness across different developmental stages. This achievement underscores the growing demand for literature that addresses the mental health needs of children.

Furthermore, Greens commitment to this cause is reflected in her current academic pursuits, as she is completing a masters degree in Advanced Professional Nursing Practice. Her goal is to continuously integrate her medical expertise with her passion for writing, ensuring that future generations of children have the support and resources necessary to maintain a healthy emotional equilibrium throughout their development





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