Belfast Protests Continue After Knife Attack Amid Police Reinforcement and Social Media-Fueled Unrest

Belfast experienced a third night of protests following an alleged knife attack that critically injured a man, leading to the deployment of 200 additional police officers from mainland Britain. The unrest, sparked by the charging of Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid with attempted murder, saw a barricade set on fire in east Belfast and a heavy police presence in Glengormley after earlier arson attacks. Authorities identified social media as a key driver of the violence, with no evidence of loyalist paramilitary coordination. The victim, Stephen Ogilvie, remains in a coma but shows improvement, while new details reveal the suspect's brief career as a policeman in Sudan and his asylum journey via Libya.

Belfast witnessed a third consecutive night of protests stemming from an alleged knife attack that left a local man severely injured. In response to two days of intense rioting and clashes between police and demonstrators, authorities deployed approximately 200 additional officers from the British mainland to bolster the Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI ).

The unrest began Tuesday evening following the charging of a Sudanese asylum seeker, Hadi Alodid, 30, with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, 44, who sustained catastrophic injuries including the loss of an eye and deep lacerations. While Thursday saw a notably calmer scene due to a heavy police presence, isolated groups still gathered, some in masks.

In east Belfast, a makeshift barricade constructed from industrial bins was set ablaze on Newtownards Road, prompting PSNI armored vehicles to flood the area and protect firefighters. Simultaneously, around 170 people assembled in Whiteabbey, north Belfast, but dispersed peacefully. In Glengormley, where Wednesday night had seen mobs torch a bungalow and vehicles, a line of police vehicles maintained a visible presence.

Some businesses in affected areas chose to remain closed or operate with reduced hours due to safety fears, and public transport services were curtailed from early evening. Under a mutual aid agreement, Police Scotland prepared to dispatch about 90 officers, including inspectors, while additional personnel were also reportedly sent from north-west and north-east England, though forces withheld confirmation for operational reasons.

A senior PSNI officer, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson, stated there is no indication that loyalist paramilitary groups are orchestrating the disorder. Instead, he attributed the mobilization to social media activity, both from within Northern Ireland and from external locations, describing it as a source of momentum, drive, and toxicity that must cease.

Regarding the victim, Stephen Ogilvie remained in a coma but his condition was described as improving, with medical teams expecting to assess the possibility of awakening him within 24 to 48 hours. DUP leader Gavin Robinson, after meeting Ogilvie's parents, relayed that they are devastated but hopeful for their son's recovery. Further details about the suspect, Hadi Alodid, emerged.

A friend, Azheri Omer, told The Telegraph that Alodid had briefly served as a police officer in Khartoum, Sudan, before embarking on a journey to Europe via Libya following the outbreak of civil war in Sudan in April 2023. Omer explained that Alodid financed his own Mediterranean crossing but that Omer's funds ran out in Libya, separating their paths.

The suspect was born in Saudi Arabia, spent his early years there, and later returned to Sudan for his education before traveling to the UK through what was described as the asylum "back door.





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Belfast Protests Knife Attack Hadi Alodid Stephen Ogilvie Police Service Of Northern Ireland Loyalist Paramilitaries Social Media Asylum Seeker Sudan Riot PSNI Mutual Aid Glengormley Newtownards Road Whiteabbey

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