Belfast Rocked by Fiery Disorder as Hundreds of Masked Protestors Take to the Streets

Hundreds of masked protestors took to the streets in Belfast in response to Monday's brutal knife attack, resulting in houses, cars, and a bus being torched across the city. The unrest came in direct response to the horrific stabbing attack the night before, when a Sudanese migrant inflicted knife wounds to a man's face, neck, and back in a residential Belfast street. The suspect was charged with attempted murder and will appear in court today.

Belfast was rocked by fiery disorder into the night when hundreds of masked protestors took to the streets in response to Monday's brutal knife attack .

Houses, cars and a bus were torched across the city, amid suggestions that non-white residents were deliberately targeted by some of the fires. Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, condemned the outright thuggery, saying that groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice.

The dangerous unrest came in direct response to the horrific stabbing attack the night before, when a Sudanese migrant inflicted knife wounds to a man's face, neck and back in a residential Belfast street. Described by police as a 30-year-old asylum seeker who had been granted indefinite leave to remain, the suspect was last night charged with attempted murder and will appear in court today.

The victim was revealed to be Stephen Ogilvie, in his 40s, who last night remained in a serious condition in hospital. It is understood he lived in the same block of social housing as the suspect. Highly disturbing footage of the attack circulated on social media, and news of the suspect's history stoked frustration with the lack of checks on migrants entering the country.

Hundreds of masked protesters defied ministers' calls for calm by amassing in the streets of Northern Ireland's capital, leading to violent clashes with police. Lendrick Street in east Belfast was engulfed in flames, with multiple cars and at least one house ablaze. A Glider bus on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast was one of the first targets to be set alight.

Residents were evacuated from their homes after houses were set on fire on several streets, and a Middle Eastern supermarket was also set ablaze. Pastor Jack McKee, at one such scene on Crumlin Road, in the city's north, told BBC News that residents were being hounded from their homes because they're black.

The dramatic scenes began unfolding at around 8pm, soon after crowds started gathering, when protesters pushed a flaming bin into a Glider bus on the Newtownards Road, burning it to a cinder. Police vehicles also came under attack from bricks and vandals climbing on top of them, and at least one was set on fire. Around 20 miles outside Belfast, in County Antrim, a Turkish barber shop was attacked, with its front door and windows smashed in.

Anti-immigrant protests also took place in several other cities around the UK on Tuesday night, including London, Glasgow, and Southampton. The disorder was later met with strong words from Ms O'Neill, who said This has nothing to do with community. This is outright thuggery. The attack in north Belfast was heinous and wrong.

But there are dangerous attempts to exploit that, to target and attack innocent people who are simply trying to live, work and raise their families here. She added that racism, intimidation and violence were wrong wherever they occur. There can be no excuse and no justification for these attacks tonight.

No one wants to see this on our streets and I again appeal for calm, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly reiterated that violence does not advance any cause, it damages it, adding Destroying things within your own community benefits no one





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