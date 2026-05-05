Belfast Schoolchildren Uncover Historical Secrets of Lost Streets in Archaeological Dig

Children in Belfast are participating in an archaeological excavation that reveals the lives of people who once lived in Victorian-era streets named after Italian cities. The dig, led by Queen's University Belfast, uncovers artifacts from a site that was a key industrial area in the 19th century. The project aims to educate young participants about their local heritage while uncovering historical treasures.

Schoolchildren in Belfast have been uncovering historical artifacts from long-lost streets named after Italian cities such as Venice, Genoa, Turin, and Pisa, all without leaving their hometown.

The archaeological excavation, led by experts from Queen's University Belfast (QUB), is taking place at a site near the Grosvenor Recreation Centre, once a bustling industrial hub in the 19th century. The dig aims to shed light on the lives of people who lived in the tightly packed Victorian houses that were demolished in the 1970s to make way for the Westlink dual carriageway.

Dr. Colm Donnelly from QUB explained that the area was at the heart of industrial Belfast during its rapid development from 1850 to 1900. The houses, though small, fostered a strong sense of community among families who often lived in cramped conditions. The excavation is part of the Community Archaeology Programme, involving local children and residents in uncovering items like tobacco pipes, Bovril bottles, and tiles warning against alcohol consumption.

Nine-year-old Kayden and Bonnie, participants in the dig, shared their excitement about discovering artifacts and learning about life in the past. Donnelly emphasized the importance of connecting children with their local heritage, noting that many stories remain buried beneath the city.

Meanwhile, other news includes a row over funding for an Irish-English sign project, the availability of a new cancer jab at three health trusts, and a couple losing damages after suing a gossip website for defamation and harassment





BBCNewsNI / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belfast Archaeology Victorian Era Community Engagement Historical Artifacts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dermot O'Leary says 'beautiful' town one hour from Belfast is his favourite in NIThis Morning presenter Dermot O'Leary has taken another gastronomic tour of Ireland for his Taste Of Ireland series – and has happened upon what he thinks is one of the greatest towns in the world

Read more »

West Belfast: Police attacked with masonry and bottles by young peoplePolice had responded to reports that large crowds of people and vehicles had gathered and were driving dangerously.

Read more »

Police 'attacked with bottles' by youths during 'reckless' disorder in West BelfastAn evidence gathering operation was in place and an investigation is now underway to identify those involved

Read more »

'There will be consequences'- West Belfast disorder latest as PSNI respond to community concernsFive police vehicles were damaged and two officers were injured during Monday night's disorder

Read more »

Young Belfast actor to lead Netflix's new film Narnia: The Magician’s NephewDavid McKenna will star alongside Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep and other huge stars in the C.S Lewis classic

Read more »

How West Belfast memorial car meet-up turned to disorder with police injuredPolice said their investigation is ongoing after the disorder

Read more »