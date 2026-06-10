Belfast Stabbing at Sectarian Interface Sparks Fears of Renewed Violence

A masked man stabbed Stephen Ogilvie in north Belfast, an area known for sectarian divisions. The alleged attacker, a Sudanese migrant, has been charged. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between republican and loyalist communities.

A brutal attack in north Belfast has reignited fears of sectarian violence in an area long marked by the scars of Northern Ireland 's troubled past.

The incident occurred on Kinnaird Avenue, a street that sits precariously on the interface between nationalist and loyalist communities, where paramilitary activity was once rampant. The victim, Stephen Ogilvie, lost his left eye and sustained deep cuts to his head, face, and back after being stabbed multiple times.

The alleged attacker, Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old migrant who entered the UK via an irregular route from Sudan through Paris and Dublin to Belfast in 2023, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife, as well as making threats to kill an NHS radiographer. Alodid appeared in court via videolink, and the case has drawn attention to the fragile peace in a city still grappling with sectarian divisions. The location of the attack is particularly sensitive.

Kinnaird Avenue is predominantly nationalist, near the republican New Lodge estate, yet only a five-minute walk from the loyalist Lower Shankill area. The small block of flats where Ogilvie lived in Kinnaird Court now has a boarded-up window, a stark reminder of the violence. Alodid was rumored to have recently moved into another flat in the same block.

The area is a patchwork of tribal identities, marked by gable-end murals, union flags or Irish tricolors, and kerbstones painted in corresponding colors. This geography has historically been a flashpoint, with the nearby Duncairn Gardens interface between New Lodge and Tiger's Bay witnessing some of the worst clashes since the early 1970s. The attack has sparked varied reactions. One local resident reported seeing republican and loyalist groups chatting amicably shortly before the violence, an unusual sight given the deep-seated animosity.

'I grew up during the troubles. That's practically unheard of,' he said. The area has undergone change since the removal of the Girdwood Army base, which once occupied 14 acres and was a prominent military site. In 2016, the Girdwood Community Hub opened after a decade of disputes over whether replacement housing would serve unionist or nationalist communities.

The hub was hailed as transforming a contested space into a shared space, but tensions remain. Last year, Catholic families were forced out of homes in nearby Alloa Street and Annalee Street after intimidation by loyalist paramilitaries. In 2019, a double manslaughter occurred in Kinnaird Close. The recent riots across Belfast, which targeted migrant families in both nationalist and loyalist areas, underscore the volatile mix of sectarianism and anti-immigrant sentiment.

This attack, occurring in such a tinderbox, could further inflame tensions and challenge the delicate political balance in Northern Ireland





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