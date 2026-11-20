Crossings from Belgium rise 400 percent as EU nations plan a Rwanda deportation centre. Critics condemn the move while UK and EU discuss new migration cooperation strategies.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel from Belgium has skyrocketed by 400 percent this year, according to recent data released by provincial authorities. Governor Jurgen Vanlerberghe of the coastal province of West Flanders confirmed that Belgian officials intercepted 570 individuals trying to set off from its coastline between January and October. This figure represents a dramatic increase from the 102 interceptions recorded during the same period last year. The vast majority of these asylum seekers intend to reach Britain, despite Belgium's coastline being significantly further from UK shores than the northern French coast. In addition to tracking migration numbers, local authorities arrested 69 individuals accused of human trafficking, targeting those who seek to profit at the expense of vulnerable people.

The Mechanism of Rising Migrant Crossings

Migrants bound for the British coast traditionally launch small boats from northern France because it offers the shortest distance to England. However, the surge in departures from Belgium indicates a shift in migration routes driven by changing enforcement patterns. Aid groups argue that increasingly harsh policies aimed at limiting migration are forcing asylum seekers to take greater risks. They point to the rise in Belgian departures as evidence that tighter borders in primary entry points are pushing migrants toward riskier, longer journeys. This trend complicates efforts to manage irregular migration across European borders, as the geographical advantage of French ports is being offset by increased presence and resource allocation in other regions.

Also read UK keeping an ‘open mind’ about future Rwanda migrant plan

EU Rwanda Deportation Centre Proposal Sparks Global Criticism

The Belgian statistics were made public just as a coalition of European governments unveiled a controversial plan to establish a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda. Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands announced the initiative this week, marking the first such facility located outside the European Union. The centre is expected to host approximately 100 asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected and who have exhausted all avenues of appeal in their home countries. Upon arrival in Rwanda, these individuals would be granted residence permits and accommodated in a welcome centre. A government source in Kigali indicated that the Gashora transit centre, located roughly 60 kilometres from the capital, may serve as the primary site, though a hotel could also be utilized.

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Human Rights Organizations Condemn the Rwanda Deal

International human rights bodies have strongly criticized the proposed relocation scheme. The United Nations and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have voiced significant concern over the plan. Volker Turk, the UN rights chief, expressed disquiet, noting that migration issues have become difficult, politicised, and polarising. He highlighted the human rights risks associated with transferring people to Rwanda, a country with which the migrants have no genuine connection and which faces its own human rights challenges. Judith Sunderland of HRW described the deal as a striking abdication of responsibility and humanity. She warned that the arrangement is likely to cause real harm without achieving any defensible policy objective, drawing sharp contrast with the European Union's longstanding commitment to human rights protections.

Impact on UK-EU Migration Negotiations and Safety

The timing of these developments coincides with high-level meetings between British and EU leaders in Brussels, where migration remains a central agenda item. An EU official stated that the two sides would launch a structured dialogue focused on action against irregular migration and smuggling networks. UK Mayor of London Andy Burnham has been pushing for a new Channel Action Plan to deliver greater cooperation on tackling illegal migration. Sources suggest this could eventually lead the UK to sign up to the EU initiative to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, a concept previously scrapped by the Labour party. This potential policy shift occurs as Britain has seen a substantial drop in small boat arrivals, with 23,500 arrivals recorded from the start of the year to November 13. This represents a decrease of nearly 40 percent compared to the previous year, although at least 25 people have lost their lives at sea during the crossing this year.