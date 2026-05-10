Belgian Police Chief Calls for Naval Barrier to Stop Small Boats Reaching UK

A Belgian police chief has called for a naval barrier to stop small boats leaving his country from reaching the UK, citing an increase in illegal crossings from Belgian resorts just over the border from France in West Flanders.

A tough-talking Belgian police chief has called for small boats leaving his country to be stopped by 'a naval barrier ' to prevent them ever reaching the UK.

He said this in response to the sudden increase in small boats leaving from Belgian resorts just over the border from France in West Flanders. The policy has caused increasing fury in the UK as the French are paid tens of millions of pounds to stop the boats while migrant numbers continue to spiral.

The Belgian police chief's comments came as our exclusive pictures show a boat being loaded with migrants at Gravelines beach near Dunkirk yesterday with no French police in sight despite promises of increased patrols. Last week, The Mail on Sunday revealed ruthless people- smugglers had switched some of their operations to Belgium to avoid the threatened increased French patrols.

Belgian police chief Christiaan De Ridder has called for small boats leaving his country to be stopped by 'a naval barrier' to prevent them ever reaching the UK. Passengers include UK-bound migrants who embark in Belgium with others picked up across the border on remote stretches of the Hauts-de-France coast around Dunkirk and Calais. In one affluent resort, Middlekerke, migrants have been seen running through the streets and on to the beach to board small boats, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile anger has risen over the large numbers continuing to make the journey despite the Government agreeing to pay France £660 million over three years to help curb the crossings. Last week, some French police took decisive action and slashed a migrant dinghy on a beach near Calais, but the officers were then reported to a human rights watchdog for doing so. Such direct action is increasingly rare from French police.

It comes after it was reported yesterday that 200,000 have now crossed the Channel in small boats since records began in 2018





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belgian Police Chief Naval Barrier Small Boats UK Illegal Crossings Criminal Gangs People-Smugglers France Hauts-De-France Coast Middlekerke Gravelines Beach Calais Dunkirk UK-Bound Migrants Illegal Crossings Criminal Gangs People-Smugglers France Hauts-De-France Coast Middlekerke Gravelines Beach Calais Dunkirk UK-Bound Migrants Illegal Crossings Criminal Gangs People-Smugglers France Hauts-De-France Coast Middlekerke Gravelines Beach Calais Dunkirk UK-Bound Migrants

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