Belgian tourist's dismembered body found at landfill site in Canary Islands

The dismembered body of a missing Belgian tourist, Katty Oosterlinck, has been found at a landfill site in the Canary Islands. The 56-year-old woman was reported missing earlier this week and her remains were discovered on Friday morning.

Do YOU have a story? Email william.g.hallowell@dailymail.co.uk. Get your news delivered straight to you by 7am -The dismembered body of a missing tourist has been found at a landfill site in the Canary Islands.

Spain's Civil Guard discovered the remains of a 56-year-old Belgian national, named by local media as Katty Oosterlinck, on Friday morning after she was reported missing earlier this week. Investigators found her corpse at the Zurita rubbish dump in the town of Puerto del Rosario on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura. Ms Oosterlinck had been reported missing on May 4 after relatives and friends lost contact with her.

Spanish authorities subsequently launched a search operation and are now investigating the circumstances of her death. Officers had been deployed to the area since Thursday.

However, the authorities have not yet made public the cause of death or circumstances around which it occurred. A post-mortem examination is now due to take place after Ms Oosterlinck's remains are removed from the landfill site while investigators analyse the evidence surrounding her death.

The dismembered remains of Belgian tourist Katty Oosterlinck, 56, (pictured) were discovered by investigators at a landfill site on the Spanish island of Fuertaventura on Friday Ms Oosterlinck had been reported missing on May 4 after relatives and friends lost contact with her Pictured: The Zurita landfill site in the town of Puerto del Rosario where Ms Oosterlinck's dismembered corpse was discovered Sources have told Spanish media that the Civil Guard had asked Fuerteventura Island Council to collaborate with the investigation by providing access to the landfill site as officers believed that clues could be found there.

The authorities have said the discovery of the body on Friday is related to the Belgian tourist who had been reported missing on May 4. Ms Oosterlinck was last seen in Corralejo, a town on the northeast coast of Fuerteventura, around 30 miles from the landfill site where her corpse has been discovered. Her death has sent 'shockwaves' through the island's large expat community





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Belgian Tourist Dismembered Body Landfill Site Civil Guard Fuerteventura Island Corralejo Investigation Circumstances Of Death Shockwaves

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