Believe Me: A True Crime Drama on the Infamous 'Black Cab Rapist' John Worboys

Believe Me is a four-episode true crime drama series on the infamous serial rapist and cab driver John Worboys, who preyed on women who trusted him as a licensed taxi driver. The series recounts the harrowing true story of how the victims were failed by the system, and how the Metropolitan Police's failings effectively left Worboys free to commit assaults undetected for many years.

This article discusses sexual abuse . ITV have delivered many standout shows over the years, from Trigger Point to Broadchurch, Love Island to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

, covering everything from high-stakes drama to chaotic reality TV. This time, though, it isn’t reality television, but it is rooted firmly in reality, unfortunately. Believe Me is a true crime drama centred on the infamous “Black Cab Rapist. ” Across the multi-episode series, it elevates the voices of a group of women who bravely stood up against serial rapist and cab driver John Worboys, alongside the police failures that allowed him to evade proper investigation for so long.

It will be a tough watch, like recent hits Should I Marry a Murderer? and Unchosen, but an undeniably important one





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Believe Me True Crime Drama Black Cab Rapist John Worboys Serial Rapist Cab Driver Sexual Assault Rape Sexual Abuse Metropolitan Police Police Failures Victims Stories Sarah Laila Reporting Police Investigation Sceptical Lines Of Questioning Multiple Interviews Intimate Evidence Gathering Sexual Offences Over A Hundred Women Trial Conviction Jail Victim Support Rape Crisis Sexual Assault Referral Centre Reporting Recovering From Rape And Sexual Abuse Support Local GP Voluntary Organisations Rape Crisis Women's Aid Victim Support

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