Bell 206 Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Bayonne After Engine Fails

A Bell 206 sightseeing helicopter forced an emergency landing in Bayonne, New Jersey, after one engine failed, prompting an investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

A Bell 206 helicopter operated by FlyNYON made an emergency landing in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Tuesday after one of its engines failed midflight, officials said. The aircraft had taken off from Kearny, New Jersey, and was on a maintenance flight en route to New York City when the incident occurred on March 26, 2024.

Emergency Landing Details

The flight crew reported a sudden loss of power, prompting the pilot to issue a mayday call. The pilot stated, 'Mayday, Mayday, Mayday. We have low RPMs, we need to land outside the airport. We have an engine out, we're going to land at Bayonne piers.' The helicopter hovered over the waterfront before touching down beside a row of cargo containers.

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Images released after the landing show the tail of the Bell 206 torn off and hanging from a fence. White debris scattered on the pier and a damaged fuselage confirmed the severity of the emergency.

Investigation and Regulatory Response

The Federal Aviation Administration is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the engine failure. The investigation will assess mechanical, environmental, and procedural factors that may have contributed to the incident. FlyNYON has yet to release a formal statement, although the company's website notes its fleet has accumulated over 50,000 flight hours.

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Broader Safety Context

The emergency landing comes a year after a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing five passengers. That earlier fatality involved a Bell 206L-4 operated by New York Helicopter, which had been traveling from the Wall Street Heliport when a fuel shut‑off switch was unintentionally engaged. The incident underscored the heightened scrutiny of light‑turbine helicopters used for tours.

Following the March incident, aviation authorities have reiterated safety protocols for maintenance flights and urged operators to double‑check engine performance and emergency procedures before departure. The FAA has already issued guidance directing pilots to conduct preflight checks that include engine temperature and RPM monitoring to prevent similar failures.

Authorities note that the helicopter's emergency landing, while resulting in no injuries, illustrates the critical importance of rapid response and disciplined procedure adherence in low‑altitude operations over populated urban areas.