Bella and Anwar Hadid Share Rare Red Carpet Moment at Cannes Film Festival Amid Personal Triumphs and Challenges

At the Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid made a stunning appearance with her brother Anwar, marking a rare public outing for the private younger sibling. Bella shone in high fashion, while Anwar discussed his career shift and family support. Meanwhile, Bella continues her recovery from Lyme disease with unwavering family backing.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival saw a touching family moment on Sunday night during the premiere of Garance. Bella Hadid , a long-standing presence at the festival, arrived accompanied by her younger brother Anwar, making a rare public appearance.

The supermodel, now 29, dazzled in a custom white Prada strapless gown adorned with shining Chopard diamonds, while her 26-year-old brother remained understated in a classic tuxedo. Later in the evening, Bella made a glamorous exit in a second outfit—a form-fitting nude dress with a hem studded with diamantes, proving her signature fashion prowess. For Anwar, who has largely stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, this was an unusual but meaningful outing.

While Bella dominates the global fashion scene, Anwar has shifted his focus to his music career with his band HowVanish and his leather accessories brand, Obsidien. In a candid interview with Wonderland Magazine, he reflected on how his sisters, Bella and Gigi, have supported his unconventional path. My family was always very supportive. They trusted my journey, Anwar shared.

Unlike his sisters, modelling never felt natural to him. He admitted, I used to cry when people took pictures of me growing up—I just don’t like it. My life has unfolded this way, and my family understands that. They respect my decisions and support me no matter what.

Meanwhile, Bella had her own challenges to overcome. Last year, she took a career break while battling symptoms tied to her long-standing struggle with chronic neurological Lyme disease, a condition she, Anwar, and their mother Yolanda first contracted between 2012 and 2013. On Instagram in September, Yolanda honored Bella’s resilience, writing, You are relentless and courageous. No child should suffer from an incurable chronic disease, she expressed.

Bella persevered despite relentless setbacks. Yolanda continued, The pain and darkness you have endured since your 2013 diagnosis don’t have words that can fully capture it. You didn’t just live—you learned to exist in the prison of your own paralyzed brain. I am so proud of you, my warrior.

Together, we will keep fighting. This disease has tested us, but we rise every time. And Bella? She remains a survivor





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