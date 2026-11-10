Bella Debuts Platinum Blonde Look at Colorado Avalanche Game With Nathan Lacy

Supermodel Bella was photographed with rumored boyfriend Nathan Lacy at a Denver Colorado Avalanche game while sporting a dramatic platinum blonde transformation.

Bella was seen looking almost unrecognizable with icy platinum blonde hair as she cuddled up to rumored boyfriend Nathan Lacy during a Colorado Avalanche hockey game in Denver on Saturday, November 7. The pair shared a series of intimate photographs that sparked fresh romance rumors and revealed a striking change in the model's appearance.

The two could not stop touching during the match, wrapping their arms around each other and exchanging affectionate embraces as they watched the game. The images suggest a relaxed night out rather than a formal public appearance.

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Bella's Platinum Blonde Transformation at the Game

Bella's new look is platinum blonde, a dramatic departure from her usual brunette appearance. Her striking locks fell just below her shoulders and were the clear focus of the outing.

Bella dressed casually in a Colorado Avalanche hockey jersey and baseball cap, which allowed her lighter hair to take center stage. One playful snap showed Lacy appearing to bite Bella's chin as she puckered up for the camera, while another showed the pair smiling at each other.

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It is not yet clear whether Bella has permanently dyed her hair or was experimenting with a wig for the occasion. No statement from Bella about the change had been provided in the source material.

Who Is Nathan Lacy and How the Couple Met

Nathan Lacy is a Colorado native who reportedly works for his family's construction business in Crested Butte. He has been identified as the companion who appeared with Bella at the Avalanche game.

Bella and Lacy were first romantically linked earlier this year after being spotted together during Milan Fashion Week in February. Their latest affectionate photographs suggest the relationship may have grown into something more, although neither has explicitly confirmed they are dating.

Bella has previously spoken about her love of horses and Colorado, which makes a rumored romance with another cowboy-style figure a fitting storyline for her fans. Her public comments in the source focus on her enjoyment of the region rather than on her personal life.

Bella's Split From Adan Banuelos

Bella's apparent new romance follows her split from professional equestrian Adan Banuelos, whom she dated for around two years. The couple first met at a horse show in Texas in October 2023.

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Bella subsequently embraced a quieter lifestyle away from the spotlight. Their breakup was reported in January 2026, and sources suggested that their demanding schedules and time spent apart had contributed to the relationship ending.

The source does not confirm whether Bella's relationship with Lacy is connected to the earlier split. Both the timing and the details of the new photographs remain a matter of public speculation rather than confirmed reporting.

Bella's Love of Hockey and the Colorado Avalanche

Bella shared her enthusiasm for the outing alongside her new photographs, calling the night 'Best night ever!!!!' She also spoke openly about her love of hockey and the Colorado Avalanche.

Bella paid tribute to the team's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, which raises awareness and funds for cancer research. The message linked her personal night out to a wider charitable cause tied to the Avalanche.