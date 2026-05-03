Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Reunite Amid Split Rumors, Spotted Together at Texas Event

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have been seen together at a cutting event in Texas, dispelling rumors of their split. The couple, who faced separate legal incidents earlier this year, appear to be back on track, with sources denying any breakup. Banuelos, a celebrated horse trainer, and Hadid, a global supermodel, have been dating since late 2023, with their relationship going public in early 2024.

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Adan Banuelos have reportedly put to rest rumors of their split, as they were recently seen together at a cutting event in Texas .

The 29-year-old supermodel and the 37-year-old cowboy were spotted in mid-April at Taylor Sheridan's ranch, where witnesses described them as being in sync and at ease with each other. Despite earlier reports suggesting the couple had parted ways, sources close to TMZ have denied any breakup, insisting that their relationship remains strong.

Banuelos, the son of Ascencion Banuelos, the first Mexican-American inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame, is a renowned figure in the world of horse riding. He made history in 2017 by becoming one of the youngest inductees into the NCHA Hall of Fame. The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were seen together in Texas, and by February 2024, their relationship had gone public on social media.

Hadid shared affectionate photos of the pair wearing matching cowboy hats, further fueling speculation about their romance. Earlier this year, both Hadid and Banuelos had separate encounters with law enforcement in Texas. Documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Hadid was pulled over in a traffic stop near Gator's Cantina restaurant in Weatherford.

Meanwhile, Banuelos was arrested for public intoxication on January 31 and was taken into custody at Parker County Jail before being released on a $386 bond. The arresting officer noted that Banuelos' speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot, and there was a noticeable odor of alcohol on his breath. Despite these incidents, the couple appears to have moved past them, as they were seen together at the recent event, looking happy and content.

Their relationship has been described as very serious, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight in January that Hadid was still processing the bond they shared. Notably, the couple never unfollowed each other on Instagram, which some saw as a sign that their relationship was still intact. As they continue to navigate their high-profile romance, fans and media alike will be watching closely to see how their story unfolds





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