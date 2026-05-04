Bella Hadid and Stars Boycott Met Gala Over Jeff Bezos’ ICE Ties and Worker Exploitation Controversy

Supermodel Bella Hadid and other celebrities are boycotting the Met Gala due to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ role as co-chair, citing his company’s ties to ICE and allegations of worker exploitation. Zendaya and Meryl Streep have also distanced themselves from the event, sparking a broader debate about the fashion industry’s political and ethical stance.

Bella Hadid has publicly criticized the Met Gala over its association with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos , who is co-chairing this year’s event alongside his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The 29-year-old supermodel, a five-time attendee of the prestigious fashion event, liked an Instagram video by Meredith Lynch that condemned celebrities for attending the gala while wearing 'ICE Out' pins, given Bezos’ ties to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The video highlighted Amazon’s contracts with ICE and its subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which reportedly hosts data for Palantir—a company that provides software to ICE for tracking and identifying immigrants.

Hadid’s endorsement of the video sparked speculation that she would skip this year’s gala, with fans expressing disappointment over the potential absence of one of fashion’s most iconic figures. The backlash against the Met Gala has grown, with other high-profile figures, including Zendaya and Meryl Streep, also distancing themselves from the event.

Zendaya, a frequent Met Gala attendee, has reportedly decided not to attend, while Streep, who was rumored to be a co-chair, allegedly declined the role due to the Bezoses’ involvement. The controversy extends beyond ICE ties, as Amazon’s treatment of its workforce has also drawn criticism. Activist group Everyone Hates Elon has plastered posters across New York City, reading: 'The Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by worker exploitation.

' Industry insiders have described the Bezoses’ role as 'hurtful and disturbing,' given the event’s reputation as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute—a cause many in the fashion world hold dear. The political and ethical implications of the Bezoses’ sponsorship have further fueled the debate. Fashion industry insiders note that the Met Gala has historically aligned with liberal values, with Vogue editor Anna Wintour publicly endorsing Democratic candidates like Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

The Bezoses, however, have faced scrutiny for their political contributions, including a $1 million donation to the inauguration of a president whose policies have targeted DEI initiatives, reproductive rights, and immigrant protections. Their lavish lifestyle, including a highly publicized 2025 Venice wedding and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ spaceflight with Blue Origin, has also drawn criticism for perceived excess.

As the Met Gala approaches, the growing controversy raises questions about the event’s future and the fashion industry’s willingness to engage with figures whose values clash with its progressive ethos





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