Bella Hadid Breaks the Mold at Cannes Film Festival, Political Statements and Haute Couture

Bella Hadid took a break from the Cannes Film Festival following Tuesday's La Bataille De Gaulle screening and enjoyed a relaxing afternoon on a yacht. Hadid made a bold statement regarding Israeli oppression and paid homage to Jane Birkin with a custom-made ivory lace gown from Schiaparelli.

Bella Hadid was all at sea on Thursday as she took advantage of a rare break between red carpet events at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The American supermodel, known for her unconventional fashion choices, paid tribute to Jane Birkin by wearing a custom-made ivory lace gown from Schiaparelli. She also made a statement regarding Israeli oppression by wearing a Palestine key necklace over her cropped Tom Ford top. Despite having little or nothing to do with the films being screened in-competition, Hadid dominated the red carpet, causing quite a stir with her outfits and political statements





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Politics Bella Hadid Haute Couture Jane Birkin Palestinian Oppression Haute Couture At Cannes Film Festival Bella Hadid On Yacht In Cannes Cape Coast Cann Bella Hadid At Cannes Film Festival

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