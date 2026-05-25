Bella Hadid Brings Summer Vibes to the French Riviera with Pal Fanny Bourdette-Donon

Bella Hadid continues to make the most of her summer with fun pal Fanny Bourdette-Donon on the French Riviera. The 29-year-old supermodel jet-skied through the Mediterranean with ease on a waverunner while Bourdette-Donon held on for dear life. The two pal took in the sights and sounds of the beautiful location, adorning themselves in chic black life vests for safety.

Bella Hadid continued her yachting adventures with gal pal Fanny Bourdette-Donon on the French Riviera on Sunday. The 29-year-old supermodel piloted a jet ski with ease as Bourdette-Donon held on for dear life.

At 40, the Chopard brand ambassador is 11 years older than the IMG Model, but they were inseparable throughout the day. The two made sure to wear black life vests for safety on the Mediterranean. Hadid wore large sunglasses and a life-saving orange-patterned swimsuit featuring a scallop ruffle-hemmed boy short. The beautiful DC-born, Malibu-raised star and her friend both enjoyed sun-soaked fun in the South of France.

After a high-speed jet ski ride, Hadid sealed her fun with her gal pal by climbing up an inflatable waterslide on a detached yacht from the 'Seven Sins' superyacht





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Bella Hadid Fanny Bourdette-Donon French Riviera Jet Ski Yachting Summer Adventures Superyacht Luxury Lifestyle

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