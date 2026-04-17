Bella Hadid Celebrates Texas Living with Horseback Riding and Target Practice, Childhood Home Sells for Record Price

Supermodel Bella Hadid marked her third year in Texas with a day of horseback riding and target practice, while her former childhood home in Malibu, destroyed by fires, sold for a record $6.5 million.

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently marked her third anniversary of living in Texas with a countryside outing that combined her love for horses, her dogs, and target practice. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Hadid, 29, was pictured enjoying a day out in the vast Texas landscape. She was seen riding her Red Roan horse through the expansive terrain, accompanied by her Australian Shepherd who joined her for a long run. Hadid explicitly stated in her post that she was not engaged in hunting wildlife, but rather practicing her aim with long-range targets. Her attire for the day reflected a distinct Western style, featuring flared blue jeans, brown cowboy boots, a long-sleeved white top, and a leather jacket. In some of the captured moments, Hadid was depicted standing atop an off-road buggy, wearing ear defenders and aiming a firearm into the distance. The supermodel expressed her delight, describing it as the best day with her pets and celebrating both her Texas residency milestone and the launch of her new Orebella hair and body mist line.

This personal celebration follows a significant event related to her past: the childhood home she shared with her sister Gigi Hadid, once known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, has sold for a record-breaking $6.5 million. The 3.25-acre property, which was tragically destroyed in the LA fires of January 2025, achieved this impressive sale price, making it the most expensive property transaction in Malibu post-fire.

Initially listed for under $12 million, the former Hadid-Foster mansion site held sentimental value, having been owned by Yolanda Hadid and her ex-husband David Foster before their divorce in 2017. Bella Hadid had previously shared harrowing images of the house ablaze in early 2025, as the fires swept through Malibu and surrounding areas. The real estate agents responsible for the record sale, Daniel Milstein and Aaron Kirman of Christie's International Real Estate, expressed pride in setting a new benchmark for Malibu's recovery efforts. Despite a challenging real estate market, they noted that buyers continue to recognize the enduring value of the area.

The listing even offered potential buyers renderings of a hypothetical 14,000-square-foot mansion with extensive amenities, envisioning a luxurious future for the fire-ravaged land. While these plans were conceptual, the new owners will benefit from the property's prime location, including access to the La Costa Beach Club and proximity to popular Malibu destinations like the Malibu Pier, Carbon Beach, Soho House, and Nobu





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bella Hadid Texas Malibu Real Estate Celebrity Homes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yardworks returns to SWG3 as Glasgow street art festival celebrates 10th anniversaryThere's plenty to look forward to for street art fans across Glasgow and beyond.

Read more »

Sam Fox's Wife Linda Birgitte Olsen Celebrates Her 60th Birthday with Heartfelt TributeLinda Birgitte Olsen honors her wife, former glamour model Sam Fox, on her 60th birthday with a touching social media tribute, reminiscing on her career, their love, and shared adventures. The celebration highlights Sam's enduring appeal and their decade-long romance.

Read more »

Hadid Childhood Home Site Fetches Record Price Post-FireThe land where supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid once lived has been sold for an unprecedented $6.5 million, marking the most expensive property transaction in Malibu since the devastating LA fires of January 2025. The 3.25-acre parcel, formerly known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, was the site of a mansion destroyed by the blaze, a home that had been owned by their mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her ex-husband David Foster. The sale signifies resilience in the Malibu real estate market, with developers envisioning a luxurious new estate on the picturesque coastline.

Read more »

Jesy Nelson Shares Heartwarming Moments with Twin Daughters Amid SMA Battle and Celebrates Screening BreakthroughFormer Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has posted adorable pictures of her twin daughters enjoying a day out, while also celebrating a significant victory in her campaign for newborn SMA screening in England. The twins, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, are the inspiration behind Nelson's tireless advocacy, which has now led to a nationwide pilot program for SMA screening slated to begin in October 2026.

Read more »

Jo Wood Celebrates Audiobook Launch of Her Empowering Break-Up Novel, The Resurrection of FloJo Wood marks the audiobook release of her debut novel, The Resurrection of Flo, a semi-autobiographical story about a woman's journey of self-discovery after divorce. The event also highlighted her curated 'Break Up Box' designed for self-care and healing.

Read more »

Sophie Cunningham Re-Signs with Indiana Fever, Celebrates with Adult Re-BaptismIndiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has returned to the team on a one-year contract and marked the occasion by being re-baptized on her own terms. The 29-year-old guard, known for her strong Christian faith, expressed her desire to reaffirm her beliefs as an adult after being baptized as a child. Cunningham is set to play alongside close friend Caitlin Clark again in the upcoming season, expressing excitement for the team's potential.

Read more »