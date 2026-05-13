Bella Hadid gains strength back after Lyme disease battle, shares behind-the-scenes shoot for her fragrance company

Bella Hadid shared her progress in recovering from chronic neurological Lyme disease in a recent Instagram slideshow, which included a cropped military jacket and a gif of herself doing Pilates. She also shared behind-the-scenes footage from a shoot for her two-year-old, alcohol-free fragrance company Ôrəbella, where she wore a yellow silk Chloé teddy and ethereal, seventies curls. Her cousin Alana Hadid admired her wavy hair, and her cousin Joann van den Herik wished her 'Miss you!'

Bella Hadid showed off her tiny waist while clad in a cropped military jacket on the set of a recent mystery fashion shoot. The 29-year-old IMG Model was rocking a smoky eye and had her honey-blonde locks blown out .

Hadid has been gaining her strength back after landing in the hospital last September with symptoms stemming from her 13-year battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease. She also included a gif of herself kneeling on a Pilates reformer at the gym in her newly uploaded, 20-picture Instagram slideshow





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Bella Hadid Chronic Neurological Lyme Disease Instagram Slideshow Behind-The-Scenes Footage Cropped Military Jacket Smoky Eye Honey-Blonde Locks Blown Out Instagram Slideshow Ridiculousness Youtube Fashion Model Fragrance Company Ôrəbella Yellow Silk Chloé Teddy

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