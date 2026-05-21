Bella Hadid pays tribute to Palestinian heritage and Israeli conflict

Bella Hadid, a supermodel with Palestinian heritage, wore a Palestine key necklace and made political statements during her appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. She also spoke about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Bella Hadid paid tribute to her Palestinian heritage and the plight of those displaced by Israeli conflict in the west Asian country during an appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

She wore a Palestine key necklace over her cropped mock-neck top, symbolizing resistance against oppression. Hadid's reference to Israeli oppression follows a series of similar political statements, notably her decision to wear a dress fashioned from a Keffiyeh during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She also spoke publicly for the first time about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, calling for pressure to be put on political leaders to 'stand together in defending humanity and compassion.

' The supermodel's support for Palestine comes after being publicly fact-checked for posting misleading images of children in a Syrian refugee camp





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bella Hadid Palestinian Heritage Israeli Conflict Cannes Film Festival Palestine Key Necklace Keffiyeh Syrian Refugee Camp Bashar Al-Assad Kareem Rifai American Enterprise Institute Syrian Civil War Gaza Palestinian-Arabs Nakba Israeli Oppression Palestinian Movement Free Palestine Movement Terrorist Attacks Harming Women And Children Inflicting Terror History Of The Land Palestinian-Arabs Nakba Israeli Conflict Palestinian Heritage Bella Hadid Palestinian-Arabs Nakba Israeli Conflict Palestinian Heritage Bella Hadid Palestinian-Arabs Nakba Israeli Conflict Palestinian Heritage Bella Hadid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bella Hadid Sizzles on Yacht in South of FranceBella Hadid enjoyed a day of R&R on a yacht in the South of France, catching some rays in a skimpy metallic bikini and spending time with friends. She also had an impromptu photo session with her pal on the lounge chair, and later attended the premiere of a film with her brother. Bella has been open about her battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease, and her mother has expressed pride in her daughter's bravery and resilience.

Read more »

Bella Hadid’s Go-To Yoga Pose Can Actually Ease Lower Back PainTaking a leaf out of Dua Lipa’s book, the former British Vogue cover star was spotted on a yacht in the south of France perfecting her yoga poses.

Read more »

Bella Hadid's Glamorous Lifestyle with Cannes, Yacht Days and FamilyBella Hadid was spotted enjoying a rosé-fuelled lunch with pals at an upmarket venue in Cannes. She also appeared on a small boat to the restaurant for the occasion. She dressed up in different ways and made the Cannes red carpet with her brother. Her career was on hold for a year because of her health concerns.

Read more »

Bella Hadid shocks Cannes red carpet attendees with risky stunt on superyacht.The supermodel, 29, was spotted aboard the luxury triple-decker vessel, which was given the name 'Seven Sins.' She performed a reckless act by standing up on the deck's slanted glass safety railing and jumping straight into the water. Hadid's pals looked on in disbelief as she performed the stunt hours before the Cannes red carpet event.

Read more »