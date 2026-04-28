Bella Hadid Radiates Beauty on Tropical Escape Amid Lyme Disease Battle

Supermodel Bella Hadid shares stunning photos from a tropical vacation, showcasing her vibrant spirit and recovery journey while promoting her Orebella brand. The post comes after a period of health challenges due to Lyme disease, highlighting her commitment to self-care and well-being.

Bella Hadid showcased her stunning physique and radiant glow during a recent tropical getaway, sharing a series of captivating photos on Instagram. The supermodel was seen relaxing in a vibrant red bikini, enjoying the sun and sea on a luxurious beach vacation.

She accessorized with gold jewelry and a delicate lace cover-up, perfectly complementing her sun-kissed look. The trip appears to be a special occasion, as Hadid captioned her post about her 'babies' first vacation together,' referencing her new Orabella Golden Brulee body and hair perfume mist. This idyllic escape follows Hadid's recent work promoting her own brand, Orebella, where she has been actively involved in campaigns showcasing her latest products.

She previously stunned in a shimmering metallic co-ord, highlighting her toned figure while promoting the Nectar Dew perfume mist. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, expressed her pride and support in the comments, demonstrating a strong family bond.

However, this period of relaxation and self-promotion comes after a challenging year for the model, as she has been battling Lyme disease for 14 years. She previously revealed she had to decline all work opportunities for nearly a year due to her health struggles, a decision that initially caused her emotional distress. Hadid has been open about the difficulties of balancing her demanding career with her health needs, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries and prioritizing well-being.

She found solace and rejuvenation in spending time in Texas with her horses and dog, recognizing the value of a fulfilling personal life alongside her professional commitments. Her family's experience with Lyme disease is also deeply personal, as both her mother and brother, Anwar, also live with the condition.

Yolanda has been a vocal advocate for Lyme disease awareness and continues to seek affordable treatment options for all those affected, sharing glimpses of Bella's health journey and the challenges of living with an invisible illness. The star's recent vacation signals a positive step in her ongoing recovery and a renewed focus on self-care





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Bella Hadid Lyme Disease Tropical Vacation Orebella Supermodel

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