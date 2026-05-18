Bella Hadid's Day on a Yacht in Cannes with Friends and Brother

Bella Hadid took a break from Cannes Film Festival on Sunday as she slipped into a pink bikini during a luxury yacht day. The supermodel showed off her jaw-dropping figure in the tiny two-piece, where she later jumped off the yacht to go swimming and showered off the salt water. Bella shielded from the sun and later posed for photos with friends. Bella made the red carpet a family affair, bringing her brother Anwar as her date for a rare public appearance.

Bella Hadid took a break from Cannes Film Festival on Sunday as she slipped into a pink bikini during a luxury yacht day. The supermodel, 29, showed off her jaw-dropping figure in the tiny two-piece which boasted a triangle top and matching bottoms.

Bella looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in the South of France with a number of female friends. The runway star later cooled off in the ocean and was spotted jumping off the back of the yacht to go swimming. Leaving her blonde tresses loose, she was all smiles during the cool dip before hopping back on the vessel to shower off the salt water.

Bella shielded from the sun in a pair of sunglasses as she dried her toned body with a white towel. The stunner later pulled on a flannel shirt as she sat on the edge of the yacht sipping on a beverage while chatting to friends. Later that evening, Bella made the Cannes red carpet a family affair as she brought her brother Anwar as her date.

The model siblings pouted and posed their way along the vast red carpet on the French Riviera. Bella looked stunning in a custom white strapless Prada gown accessorised with sparkling Chopard diamonds, whilst her younger brother, 26, let her shine in his classic tux. Bella later changed into a figure-skimming nude dress with a diamante studded hem for her glam exit from the premiere.

It was a rare public appearance for Anwar, who has kept out of the spotlight in recent years, focusing on his band HowVanish, while continuing work on his leather accessories brand, Obsidien. In a recent interview with Wonderland Magazine, Anwar, who once dated Dua Lipa and Nicola Peltz, revealed how Bella and their sister Gigi have supported his varied career over the years.

'We’re very supportive on an emotional level, but they’ve always trusted my path,' Anwar explained. Of his pivot away from modelling, he added that following their sisters down the runway never felt like a natural plan.

'I used to cry when people took pictures of me when I was little; I really don’t like it. So the way my life turned out and who I am is not a surprise to my family.

' 'They trust my timing and support me. The people who love me know I pursued music to pave my own path, and they let me do that.

' Bella looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in the South of France with a number of female friends. The runway star later cooled off in the ocean and was spotted jumping off the back of the yacht to go swimming. Leaving her blonde tresses loose, she was all smiles during the cool dip before hopping back on the vessel to shower off the salt water.

Bella shielded from the sun in a pair of sunglasses as she dried her toned body with a white towel. Bella showered off after her swim on the yacht. She flaunted her incredible figure in a pink bikini. The runway star looked sensational in a pink bikini.

Bella enjoyed a break from Cannes Film Festival as she escaped to a yacht with friends. The stunner later pulled on a flannel shirt as she sat on the edge of the yacht sipping on a beverage while chatting to friends. Bella pouted for a photo while soaking up the sun.

Bella has her own career hiatus last year, and has been gaining her strength back after landing in the hospital with symptoms stemming from her 13-year battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease. Having been contracted tickborne illness in 2012 and 2013, Bella, her mother Yolanda Hadid and Anwar had had a tough time back then. Yolanda, Bella's mother, had posted on Instagram in September being proud of Bella and wishing her happiness.

She expressed her admiration towards Bella, considering her a fearless survivor. Bella's sister, Gigi, and brother, Anwar, had supported her in her challenging times. Bella Hadid brought her brother Anwar as her Cannes date and had her own family affair on the red carpet





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