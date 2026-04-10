Bella Hadid Shimmers in New Orebella Campaign Amidst Health Journey

Model Bella Hadid showcases her latest Orebella campaign, highlighting her new body and hair perfume mist, Nectar Dew, while also opening up about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. The campaign reveals her radiant new image while managing a career and personal health.

Bella Hadid showcases her latest Orebella campaign, radiating confidence in a series of captivating photographs shared on her Instagram. The model, 29, is seen in a shimmering metallic co-ord, revealing her toned physique and exuding an aura of glamour. The campaign highlights the launch of her new body and hair perfume mist, Nectar Dew, with Hadid posing gracefully in and around water, the perfume bottle a key feature.

The images offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot, capturing Hadid taking a refreshing drink break, further emphasizing the casual yet stunning atmosphere of the shoot. Hadid's honey-gold blonde locks cascade down her back, adding to the overall ethereal feel. The post's caption, 'Newest baby… body and hair perfume mist,' sets the tone for the product launch, promising a 'most perfect fruity floral happy spritz' that will be available soon. The announcement has been met with excitement and support from her fans and fellow celebrities, including Rachael Kirkconnell and her mother Yolanda Hadid, who expressed her pride and love in the comments. This campaign signifies another significant step for Hadid's entrepreneurial venture, Orebella, which she founded in 2024, demonstrating her ability to balance her modeling career with her business endeavors while managing her personal health journey.\Bella Hadid's career is marked not only by her modeling success but also by her commitment to raising awareness about Lyme disease. Despite taking a break from the demanding world of fashion due to her ongoing battle with the chronic illness, she continues to inspire her followers. Hadid has been candid about her experience with Lyme disease, which she has struggled with for 14 years, sharing details about her treatment and the emotional toll the disease has taken on her. She has spoken openly about the difficulty of maintaining a work-life balance and the need to prioritize her health and well-being. Hadid revealed that she had to turn down numerous job opportunities for almost a year due to her health condition, emphasizing the importance of learning to say no and prioritizing personal needs. She has found solace and fulfillment in spending time in Texas with her horses and dog, creating a more balanced lifestyle that allows her to recharge and return to work with a renewed sense of purpose. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, has also been a vocal advocate for Lyme disease awareness, sharing her own experiences and supporting her daughter through her health battles. This creates a compelling narrative of resilience, self-care, and the ability to navigate personal and professional challenges simultaneously. Hadid's decision to prioritize her health and create a lifestyle that supports her well-being serves as an inspiration to many, encouraging others to make their health and happiness a priority.\In addition to the launch of her Orebella fragrance and her ongoing health journey, Hadid's impact extends to the fashion world and beyond. Her recent appearance in the Orebella campaign, as well as her previous runway appearances in Paris in March, illustrates her continuous presence in the fashion industry despite her health challenges. Hadid's dedication to her craft, combined with her vulnerability in sharing her personal struggles, allows her to connect with her audience on a deeper level. The model’s ability to remain successful in her career and overcome these challenges has earned her recognition as a role model. Her fashion influence can be seen in the trends she sets and how she approaches her own style. Hadid’s ability to create a brand and launch a new product shows her entrepreneurial skills and her drive to expand her creative and professional horizons. Her latest campaign demonstrates her resilience and her determination to thrive professionally and personally. Her mother, Yolanda, also shares her journey with Lyme disease and has been a great support for her daughter. Hadid’s ability to balance her health journey with her thriving business and modeling career has been recognized by many





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Bella Hadid Sizzles in New Orebella Campaign Amidst Lyme Disease BattleModel Bella Hadid stuns in a racy new campaign for her Orebella fragrance brand, showcasing her toned physique and new Nectar Dew body and hair mist. The campaign launch comes as Hadid continues to battle Lyme disease, candidly sharing her health journey and prioritizing self-care. The supermodel's commitment to her brand, her openness about her health struggles, and the support she receives from family make her a role model.

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