Bella Hadid showcases toned physique in skimpy brown bikini on luxury yacht

Bella Hadid has been enjoying a luxurious trip around Saint-Tropez on a luxury yacht, showcasing her toned physique in a skimpy brown bikini. The supermodel, 29, looked incredible as she soaked up the sun with her pal and lounged around the boat in various outfits.

Bella Hadid flaunted her toned physique in a skimpy brown bikini as she enjoyed a trip around Saint-Tropez on a luxury yacht . The supermodel, 29, looked incredible as she showcased her washboard abs in a triangle-shaped two-piece.

To complete her look, the brunette beauty accessorised with a gold belly chain, gold earrings and a white scrunchie. As she soaked up the sun with her pal, Bella sipped on a flute of bubbles and lounged around the boat in various outfits. One ensemble included a groovy multicoloured slip Pucci dress, while another included a white sheer trouser co-ord.

It comes after Bella continued her streak of scantily-clad looks during her Saint-Tropez trip as she shared a topless snap of herself on Instagram. Bella Hadid, 29, flaunted her toned physique in a skimpy brown bikini as she enjoyed a trip around Saint-Tropez on a luxury yacht The supermodel looked incredible as she showcased her washboard abs in a triangle-shaped two-piece The supermodel - who was spotted yachting in a red bikini over the weekend - took to her Stories to share the racy photo with her nearly 60 million followers.

She sported a pale peach bubble miniskirt with lacy ivory trim, while strategically holding its matching top over her bare chest. Bella had her hands full, as she also carried a pair of sunglasses and snapped the photo with her phone, positioning it directly in front of her face. The beauty also modelled a barely there $189 white monokini from Bali-based brand Indah. The plunging, stringy look teased her perky cleavage, boasted side ties and had a thong design.

In another image, she wore a black maxi dress while posing on a glossy red moped. To complete her look, the brunette beauty accessorised with a gold belly chain, gold earrings and a white scrunchie As she soaked up the sun with her pal, Bella sipped on a flute of bubbles and lounged around the boat in various outfits One ensemble included a groovy multicoloured slip dress by Pucci, while another included a white sheer trouser co-ord It comes after Bella continued her streak of scantily-clad looks during her Saint-Tropez trip Her brother Anwar Hadid, 26, has appeared in various photos she's shared online over the past several days.

Meanwhile, Bella continued her yachting adventures on the French Riviera on Sunday with a high-speed jet ski ride with her gal pal Fanny Bourdette-Donon. The beauty, who's an avid equestrian, piloted the waverunner with ease as Fanny held on to her for dear life. The DC-born, Malibu-raised star and her pal both wore black life vests for safety on the Mediterranean.

Bella wore large dark sunglasses and bared her back in an orange-patterned halter one-piece swimsuit featuring a scallop ruffle-hemmed boy short. The Chopard brand ambassador kept her jewellery on and scraped her highlighted blonde locks into a braided ponytail for her sun-soaked day in the South of France. The star - who was marking the 10th consecutive year of her 'favourite week' - looked giddy as a child as she slid down the tall slide into the water.

It's one of the many luxury amenities offered aboard the 'Seven Sins' superyacht, which costs an eye-popping $348,500/per week to rent. The three-level fancy boat can sleep up to 11 people in five cabins of the 170.6ft-long vessel, which was originally built in 2017 in Sanlorenzo, Italy (refitted 2024). 11 crew members run 'Seven Sins' which travels up to 17 knots and also features a glass-bottom pool, fully-equipped gym, steam room and jacuzzi





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Bella Hadid Saint-Tropez Luxury Yacht Skimpy Brown Bikini Toned Physique Supermodel Luxury Amenities

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