Bella Hadid shows off her latest looks during Saint-Tropez trip

Bella Hadid shared topless and lingerie-style photos on her Instagram Stories from her Saint-Tropez trip, showcasing her fashion sense and personal style. She wore a pale peach miniskirt and white monokini as well as gave fans a glimpse of her derriere. Hadid has also launched several business ventures, including a non-alcoholic beverage line and a skin perfume.

Bella Hadid continued her streak of scantily-clad looks during her Saint-Tropez trip on Monday. The 29-year-old supermodel sported a pale peach bubble miniskirt with lacy ivory trim, while strategically holding its matching top over her bare chest.

She was also modeling a barely there white monokini from Bali-based brand Indah. The plunging, stringy look teased her perky cleavage, boasted side ties and had a thong design. , She gave fans a close-up glimpse of her pert derriere as she gazed out at the ocean while on a yacht. The fashionista teamed the summer look with an ivory knit bandana.

Hadid has gained notoriety as one of the world's most recognizable models. Alongside Jen Batchelor, she is the co-founder of the non-alcoholic functional beverages range Kin Euphorics. She previously dated Marc Kalman, The Weeknd, and Adan Banuelos





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Bella Hadid Saint-Tropez Instagram Fashion Supermodels Kin Euphorics Entrepreneurship Non-Alcoholic Beverages Skin Perfume

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