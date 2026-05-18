Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Supermodel Figure, Delivers Emotional Support to Brother, and Previews Prabal Gurung Red Carpet Look: Cannes Film Festival 2023

Bella Hadid, the supermodel, went braless under a daring completely sheer top at the Hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on Monday. She looked sensational in the racy white sheer top with dazzling detailing and a ruffled collar. Her appearance quite caught the eye. This was a rare public appearance for Anwar, showcasing his classic tux on the red carpet. The supermodel contracted tickborne illness along with her mother Yolanda Hadid and brother Anwar in 2012 and 2013. With her brother on her date for the Cannes red carpet, she echoed the support she has always shown him throughout his career. After a career hiatus last year attributed to chronic neurological Lyme disease, Bella Hadid was all smiles despite the challenges and setbacks she has faced.

Bella Hadid caught the eye as she went braless under a daring completely sheer top as she stepped out at the Hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

The supermodel looked sensational in the racy white sheer top which boasted dazzling detailing and a ruffled collar. She showed off her toned midriff in a pair of low rise beige trousers and elevated her frame in a pair of Jimmy Choo leopard print stilettos. Bella Hadid showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a pink bikini during a luxury yacht day in Cannes last weekend.

She looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in the South of France with a number of female friends. Bella Hadid made the Cannes red carpet a family affair as she brought her brother Anwar as her date. They pouted and posed their way along the vast red carpet on the French Riviera.

Bella looked stunning in a custom white strapless Prada gown accessorised with sparkling Chopard diamonds, whilst her younger brother, 26, let her shine in his classic tux. She was all smiles during the cool dip in the ocean while on a luxury yacht in Cannes and later on the Cannes red carpet.

The runway star has been gaining her strength back after landing in the hospital with symptoms stemming from her 13-year battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease, following her own career hiatus last year. Bella Hadid contracted tickborne illness in 2012 and 2013 alongside her mother Yolanda Hadid and brother Anwar





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Bella Hadid Sheer Top Lululemon Seax Cannes Film Festival Howvanish Prabal Gurung Tickborne Illness Lyme Disease

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