Bella Hadid Sizzles in New Orebella Campaign Amidst Lyme Disease Battle

Model Bella Hadid stuns in a racy new campaign for her Orebella fragrance brand, showcasing her toned physique and new Nectar Dew body and hair mist. The campaign launch comes as Hadid continues to battle Lyme disease, candidly sharing her health journey and prioritizing self-care. The supermodel's commitment to her brand, her openness about her health struggles, and the support she receives from family make her a role model.

Bella Hadid is making waves again, this time with the launch of her latest campaign for her fragrance brand, Orebella . The supermodel showcased her radiant self in a series of captivating photographs shared on her Instagram feed. In the images, Hadid is seen exuding confidence and allure, perfectly embodying the essence of her new body and hair perfume mist, Nectar Dew .

The campaign's visuals are striking, featuring Hadid in a shimmering metallic co-ord that highlights her toned physique and signature style. The choice of location, the water, adds an element of ethereal beauty to the shots, creating an overall effect that is both captivating and sensual. Hadid's dedication to her brand is palpable, with the campaign reflecting her personal touch and commitment to quality. The photographs also provide a glimpse behind the scenes of the photoshoot, showing Hadid taking a moment to herself, hinting at the meticulous planning and effort that went into creating the campaign. Her fans are given a close-up look at her model physique, accessorized with statement earrings. The runway star spritzed herself with the new body and hair mist. Her racy outfit shimmered throughout.\Adding to the excitement, Hadid shared details about the new product in her caption, describing it as the 'most perfect fruity floral happy spritz' and announcing its release alongside its 'sisters.' The launch of Nectar Dew is a significant moment for Orebella, and Hadid's fans are eager to experience the new fragrance. The campaign has already garnered significant attention, with fellow stars and influencers expressing their admiration and support. This launch comes as Hadid is also sharing more of her own personal journey. Hadid - who founded Orebella in 2024 - let her honey-gold blonde locks cascade down her back. Another snap appeared to show the behind the scenes of the photoshoot, with Hadid taking a drink break. The star is usually a permanent fixture on runways around the world, but has recently taken some time off due to her battle with Lyme disease; Seen on the runway in Paris in March Hadid has kept her fans updated with her battle with Lyme disease - which both her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar have also been diagnosed with. Hadid has been candid about her health struggles, sharing her experience with Lyme disease and how it has affected her career and personal life. The model said she struggled to maintain a work-life balance and has since learned to say no. Now I know that if I’m able to say 'No,' even going through my treatment last year and having to say no to every job for almost a year, which I cried about, the star recalled. She has spoken openly about undergoing treatment and taking time off to focus on her health, highlighting the importance of self-care and prioritizing well-being. Hadid's vulnerability and openness have resonated with many, inspiring others to be more mindful of their health and well-being. This campaign is a testament to her strength, resilience, and her ability to balance her professional endeavors with her personal health journey.\The campaign's release marks a new chapter for both Hadid and Orebella. Hadid's ability to seamlessly blend her personal journey with her brand's messaging creates a unique and compelling narrative that resonates with her audience. The launch of Nectar Dew is a significant step for Orebella, as it continues to expand its product line and solidify its presence in the beauty industry. The model bared her taut midriff and toned legs in a shimmering metallic co-ord as she shared a number of racy new snaps to her Instagram on Thursday. There was also a cheeky shot of the beauty posing from the back in the barely-there outfit. Her mom Yolanda Hadid was ever the proud parent as she took to the comments writing, 'congratulations I love you bay.' The star stunned in the revealing piece before wading into the water where she posed with the Nectar Dew perfume mist bottle. The support she receives from her family and peers is evident in the comments on her posts. Hadid’s mom Yolanda is constantly supporting her. The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone, Yolanda penned. Yolanda is still determined to find a cure affordable for all eight years after writing about seeing 106 doctors and undergoing a Stem Cell transplant, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Chelation therapy, colon hydrotherapy, among other treatments in her book Believe Me. Back in 2023, she curiously declared she was finally healthy and that she was so proud of not giving up on herself. This launch, coupled with her ongoing commitment to health advocacy, makes Hadid a role model for many, inspiring them to embrace self-care and prioritize their well-being. Bella Hadid has been undergoing treatment and recently revealed she was forced to turn down every job for almost a year. The way that I worked for many years was not sustainable. Being able to be in Texas with my horses and my dog, having a real life, and then going back to work makes it more fulfilling





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bella Hadid Orebella Lyme Disease Nectar Dew Campaign

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Universal Genève, the Watch Brand That Once Rivalled Rolex, Is BackAnd they've launched a lot of watches

Read more »

New monoclonal antibody shows promise for preventing Lyme diseaseA Phase I clinical trial of a human monoclonal antibody discovered and developed at UMass Chan Medical School for the prevention of Lyme disease in the U.S. was well tolerated and showed lasting serum concentrations in participants, according to data presented by Mark Klempner, MD, at the World Vaccine Congress 2026 in Washington D.C.

Read more »

We tried the brand new Belfast restaurant at the heart of an iconic listed buildingWe were amongst the first to try the brand new restaurant The Nineteen Hundred

Read more »

Gigi Hadid Spends Time with Bradley Cooper's Daughter, Addresses Epstein Files and Reflects on Recent EventsSupermodel Gigi Hadid is seen spending quality time with Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea. The article also covers her response to being mentioned in the Epstein files, details her family life, and discusses recent events in her life and her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

Read more »

Gigi Hadid Spends Time with Bradley Cooper's Daughter Amidst Ongoing Public Appearances and Epstein File ControversyGigi Hadid is seen embracing stepmotherhood while also addressing her mention in the Epstein files. The model's personal life, including her relationship with Bradley Cooper and co-parenting arrangements with Zayn Malik, is highlighted alongside a recent car accident.

Read more »