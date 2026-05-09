Bella Hadid Skips Met Gala Amid ICE and Amazon Controversy

Bella Hadid, a supermodel, shared snaps of herself in a sun-soaked location wearing a bohemian chic dress from Chloe. She also wore brown leather clogs with chunky heels to the event.

Bella Hadid showed off her supermodel legs in angelic snapshots shared with her nearly 60,000 Instagram followers - after notably skipping the 2026 Met Gala .

On Friday, the 29-year-old runway maven struck pose after pose in a sun-soaked location while wearing a bohemian chic dress from Chloe. The frock, reminiscent of 70s prairie style, had flowing bell sleeves and ruffles. Hadid completed her look with brown leather clogs with chunky heels, adding height to her already statuesque frame. She wore the leggy outfit to an event for her fragrance brand Orebella this week.

'This dress made me feel things,' Hadid wrote in the caption of her post alongside three white-heart emojis





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