Bella Maclean Shines in ELLE UK Cover Shoot and Opens Up About Rivals Series 2

Bella Maclean, the 28-year-old actress, graces the cover of ELLE UK in a stunning photoshoot and discusses her breakout role in the hit Disney+ series Rivals. She reveals the challenges and camaraderie behind the scenes, her close friendships with co-stars, and the modern adaptation of her character's age-gap romance.

Bella Maclean , the 28-year-old actress, radiated elegance in her recent cover shoot for ELLE UK , embodying the quintessential English rose. The ethereal photoshoot showcased her striking beauty as she modeled flowing cream outfits, exuding a fresh-faced charm.

In one standout image, she flaunted her svelte figure in a figure-hugging negligee-inspired dress, while another captured her in a draped backless blouse, arms raised against a vibrant blue sky. Bella opened up about her breakout role in the hit Disney+ series Rivals, based on Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel, which debuted in October 2024 and was quickly renewed for a second season.

The show, a comedy-drama set in the 1980s, revolves around a bitter TV franchise war, filled with love, lust, and emotional intrigue. Despite her character Taggie O'Hara's serious demeanor, Bella revealed that she often struggled to keep a straight face on set due to her co-stars' antics. The cast, including Alex Hassell and Danny Dyer, formed a tight-knit bond, creating a positive and lively atmosphere.

Bella admitted that she once feared being fired for laughing too much during filming, but the camaraderie among the cast made the experience unforgettable. She described the energy on set as 'fizzy,' with everyone's chemistry contributing to the show's success. Bella also shared her close friendships with her co-stars, particularly Alex Hassell, who plays her onscreen love interest Rupert Campbell-Black, and Danny Dyer, who portrays electronics businessman Freddie Jones.

She fondly referred to Alex as her 'bezzie mate' and praised Danny for his unwavering support, recounting how he stood by her during personal struggles. The actress also addressed the age gap between her character Taggie and Rupert, which was adjusted from the original novel to reflect modern sensibilities. In the books, Taggie is 18 to Rupert's 37, but the Disney+ adaptation aged her up to 20.

Bella revealed that the late author Dame Jilly Cooper approved of the change, emphasizing that the story is told through a 21st-century lens. Despite initial concerns about how audiences would perceive their romance, Bella defended it as a 'soul connection,' noting that Taggie is mature for her age. She was pleasantly surprised by the positive reception from Gen Z viewers, who have embraced the couple's dynamic





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