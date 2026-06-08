Belle Hassan Credits Ex Anton Danyluk with Support During Love Island All Stars Backlash

Belle Hassan opens up about the intense online abuse she faced following Love Island: All Stars, revealing her ex-boyfriend Anton Danyluk was a key source of support. She discusses the bullying controversy, the psychological impact of the show, and the importance of a strong support system, while Love Island issues a wellbeing statement for new contestants.

Belle Hassan has revealed that her ex-boyfriend Anton Danyluk was among the first people she contacted after her controversial appearance on Love Island : All Stars.

The pair originally met during the 2019 series of Love Island but their relationship ended just five weeks after they left the villa together. Their time on the ITV2 show was marked by frequent arguments, creating a very public and tumultuous romance that concluded on bad terms.

However, Belle, who is 28, now speaks fondly of Anton, 31, and credits him with providing crucial support when she faced intense online backlash following the All Stars series earlier this year. She told the Daily Mail that Anton messaged her immediately, prompting her to call him right away in a state of distress, asking, 'What the f*** has happened?

' He spent a long time on the phone with her, offering reassurance and perspective, telling her, 'You're going to be fine, you can do this, and this is what was shown. ' His support continued throughout her time on the show. Belle added that she heard Anton on a podcast where he spoke beautifully about her, which solidified her feelings of love and respect for him, playfully noting she also loves his mother.

The controversy that engulfed Belle stemmed from a specific incident broadcast during All Stars. Footage appeared to show her and two friends ganging up on another contestant, Lucinda Strafford, which triggered a record number of complaints to the UK communications regulator Ofcom, reaching 8,500 in a single day. Upon exiting the South African estate where the show is filmed at the end of February, Belle was met with a significant wave of online abuse and criticism.

Reflecting on this period during a trip to Ibiza with fashion brand SHEIN, she described the initial shock of seeing the edited portrayal of events but said she eventually became 'a little bit numb' to the negativity. She emphasized the importance of her robust support network of family and friends, explaining that when the pressure becomes overwhelming, her strategy is simply to turn off her phone and disconnect.

While acknowledging that some days are harder than others, she maintains she has coped well and highlights that alongside the hate, there was also 'a lot of love.

' Belle's experience has given her a firsthand view of the immense mental health challenges associated with participating in Love Island. She believes many people underestimate the intensity of the experience, both inside and especially immediately after leaving the villa. She points to the mandatory mental health assessments contestants undergo before entry as a necessary precaution, stressing that participants must be 'mentally strong.

' The post-show period is particularly brutal, she explains, as every moment is scrutinized, with memes made from unflattering screenshots and constant public commentary. Her advice to future contestants is to develop a strong sense of self, to avoid reading the online vitriol where possible, and to recognize that trolls are often projecting their own unhappiness. A reliable support system is non-negotiable for processing the emotional fallout.

This issue of contestant wellbeing has become so prominent that Love Island itself recently issued a public statement addressing the online commentary surrounding the new summer series in Mallorca, urging fans to remember the real people behind the screens and to keep the vibes positive. Belle's narrative, therefore, serves as a personal testimony within this wider conversation about the psychological toll of reality TV fame, the complexity of relationships formed in that pressured environment, and the power of supportive connections, even with ex-partners, in navigating public scandal





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island Belle Hassan Anton Danyluk Bullying Controversy Reality TV Mental Health Ofcom Complaints Contestant Wellbeing Online Abuse Support System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island to air moment Islanders 'did not expect' as villa in chaosThe boys are about to discover that their interactions with two new bombshells were watched by the girls back at the villa

Read more »

Love Island: you need to see Ope with bleach blond hairWe just love a drastic hair transformation on heatworld

Read more »

Ope's Betrayal Sparks Outrage on Love Island as Fans Demand His RemovalOpe faces severe backlash after being caught flirting with new Islanders and betraying partner Angelista during a secret cocktail night, leading to explosive arguments and a wave of criticism on social media.

Read more »

Love Island fans disgusted after star suggests having foursome with his brother'Why don't we just have a foursome, us four?'

Read more »