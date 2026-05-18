Belles Berry Lists Luxurious 3.5 Million Pound Oxfordshire Estate for Sale

Belles Berry, daughter of Dame Mary Berry, is selling her stunning 10-acre Oxfordshire mansion, Blenheim Farm, featuring bespoke interiors and extensive gardens.

Belles Berry , the daughter of the celebrated culinary icon Dame Mary Berry , has officially placed her stunning Oxfordshire retreat on the market with a listing price of 3.5 million pounds.

Known as Blenheim Farm, this exceptional property is situated within the picturesque South Oxfordshire countryside, where it overlooks ten acres of breathtaking land. The estate has a unique history, having previously served as an alpaca farm. When Belles and her husband first acquired the property in 2014, the family resided in an existing old bungalow on the site.

This served as their base until 2020, when they undertook an ambitious rebuilding project, temporarily relocating to an on-site barn to facilitate the construction of the modern mansion that stands today. The resulting home is a masterpiece of design, thoughtfully crafted to maximize its scenic surroundings and create a seamless transition between the interior living spaces and the natural beauty of the outdoors. The interior of Blenheim Farm is characterized by a blend of luxury, functionality, and deeply personal touches.

One of the most notable features is the presence of two distinct kitchens. Belles explained that this arrangement is highly practical, as it allows her to entertain guests in one space while utilizing the second kitchen to house necessary equipment and prepare food away from the social hub. The primary kitchen is a focal point of the home, centered around a large island and featuring a champagne chiller measuring two meters in length.

It also houses a grey five-door aga, which was a generous gift from Dame Mary Berry. Adding to the eclectic charm of the room are antique wooden pews and a dresser, both of which were sourced from a French monastery and carefully painted to fit the aesthetic. Beyond the kitchens, the home boasts a magnificent library featuring floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

This room serves as a sanctuary for the literary legacy of Belles' father, Paul Hunnings, who owned an antiquarian bookshop with a collection of over 5,000 volumes. Additionally, a separate study, which Belles refers to as her sanctuary, is dedicated to her extensive collection of gardening and cookery books. The media room further reflects her personal style, featuring wallpaper designed by Andrew Martin and a vintage 1970s tan leather sofa.

Family connection is woven into the very fabric of the property. Dame Mary Berry and Paul Hunnings live only six miles away in the town of Henley, making Blenheim Farm a frequent gathering spot for the family. Belles recalled hosting her mother's 80th birthday celebration at the estate during a perfect summer day.

The grounds are a testament to the shared passions of mother and daughter, particularly in the rose garden, which is filled with Chandos Beauty, Dame Mary's favorite variety. The property also includes a productive fruit garden where the two women spend time picking and pruning together. Belles shared heartwarming details about their autumn harvests of blackcurrants and gooseberries, noting that her mother often takes the fruit home to produce warm jam by midday.

The bond extends to spring traditions, such as primrosing in the local woods, a hobby Dame Mary enjoyed as a child in Bath. These family ties are further cemented by the tradition of Sunday roasts, where Dame Mary invariably provides the dessert. The external amenities of the estate are just as impressive as the interior. The grounds feature a sixty-year-old beech woodland, which Belles enhanced by planting snowdrops sourced from Hedsor House, a Georgian country home in Buckinghamshire.

For recreation and wellness, the family added a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a games room, all of which proved to be invaluable assets during the lockdown periods. Victoria Knight, a leading representative from Savills in Henley-on-Thames, highlighted that the home is perfectly suited for grand-scale entertaining and family life.

She pointed out the architectural brilliance of the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that frame the rolling hills, as well as the opulent principal bedroom which includes a copper rolltop bath. The design is described as colorful and playful, featuring a vibrant Moroccan tiled fountain and bathrooms that contrast beautifully with polished concrete flooring.

Tucked away down a quiet, tree-lined lane yet remaining only fifteen minutes from the amenities of Henley, Blenheim Farm represents a rare combination of privacy, luxury, and familial warmth





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