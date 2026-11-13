Bellevue Fire Rescue Window Washers From Amazon Sonic Building

Bellevue and Redmond Fire Departments executed a daring 600ft rope rescue of two window washers stranded on the Amazon Sonic building during high winds.

Bellevue Fire Department and Redmond Fire Department personnel executed a complex aerial rescue operation on November 6, saving two window washers stranded on the 39th floor of the Amazon Sonic building in Bellevue, Washington. The incident occurred around 4:45pm when the technicians, hanging 532ft above the ground, found their platform battered by dangerous wind speeds during a severe storm.

Emergency Call and Witness Account

The two workers contacted emergency dispatchers at 4:45pm, reporting that the wind was slamming against them with significant force. One of the technicians, speaking over the high winds, told dispatchers that the window on the west wall of the top floor was hitting them hard. He stated they were holding on but urgently needed to be rescued, eventually having to hang up the phone to free his hands for safety.

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Brycen Campfield, an individual inside the building, witnessed the terrifying ordeal from his window. He described the two men as definitely freaking out as they struggled to maintain their grip on the platform. Campfield attempted to assist by reaching out to grab the lift the men were using, trying to hold it steady against the building to prevent it from being blown away.

Complex Rope System Deployment

Dozens of rope technicians responded to the scene, but initial efforts to pull the men up to the rooftop were unsuccessful. A fire department spokesperson explained that the team lacked the necessary space on the roof to set up a raising system for the elevated workers.

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Instead of pulling the workers up, the rescue teams decided to pick the men off the platform and attach them to a rope system. Firefighters then descended from the building's rooftop to reach the workers, who were located approximately three floors down from the roof level. The teams had to lower the men approximately 600ft to the ground safely.

Challenging Conditions and Final Outcome

The rescue operation took place in extremely difficult conditions, with crews working in high winds and darkness. The Redmond Fire Department noted that the teams navigated these challenging elements to bring both individuals to safety. The workers spent a significant amount of time holding against the building before the rescue could be fully coordinated.

Bellevue Fire Department officials confirmed that it took nearly two hours from the initial 911 call until the two men were back on solid ground. The statement highlighted that working in such adverse weather required precise coordination and specialized training to ensure no additional injuries occurred during the descent.

Official Statements and Ongoing Impact

The Redmond Fire Department issued a statement praising the professionalism of the crews. They described the rescue as a testament to the countless hours of training, preparation, and coordination that go into being ready when it matters most. This incident underscores the risks faced by industrial cleaning professionals during severe weather events.

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Brycen Campfield, the witness, later shared his relief that the situation was resolved. He described watching the descent as nerve-wracking but expressed relief that the workers were finally off the sketchy platform. The identities of the two window washers were not publicly released following the successful conclusion of the rescue operation.