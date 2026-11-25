Jean Brando Zintz faces felony charges in Washington state after allegedly poisoning his pregnant fiancée with Misoprostol. The case involves family members and raises serious safety concerns.

A pregnant woman in Bellingham, Washington, has issued a public warning after her former partner, Jean Brando Zintz, allegedly administered abortion medication while she slept. The incident has triggered a criminal investigation by Bellingham Police and resulted in multiple felony charges against Zintz and two accomplices. The alleged victim, who remains anonymous, fears for the long-term health of her unborn child following the incident.

Core Criminal Charges and Detainees

Jean Brando Zintz, 32, was officially charged with attempted manslaughter of a fetus and assault by poisoning. Authorities allege these crimes occurred between April and July of last year within Whatcom County. Zintz was detained on November 8 alongside his brother, Michael Montano, 30, and Montano's wife, Ciara Miller, 30. All three suspects face identical charges related to the alleged poisoning plot, though none have formally entered a plea in court proceedings.

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Prosecutors state that Zintz systematically drugged his fiancée to induce a miscarriage after she announced her pregnancy. The legal filings detail a coordinated effort to administer Misoprostol, a medication used to terminate pregnancies, without her knowledge or consent. The severity of the charges reflects the intentional nature of the act and the significant health risks posed to both the mother and the developing fetus.

Alleged Method of Poisoning and Evidence

According to arrest affidavits, Zintz allegedly sedated his partner using heavy tranquilizers before placing Misoprostol pills under her tongue. The woman reported waking up with a white, chalky substance accumulating around her gums, a physical symptom that persisted over several months. This recurring symptom eventually led her to consult an AI chatbot for answers regarding the unusual buildup in her mouth.

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Medical records obtained by investigators confirm the presence of Benzodiazepines, a class of sedatives, in her system during a pregnancy screen on May 17. She also experienced vaginal bleeding and dangerously low blood pressure during the same period. The affidavit notes that she suffered these effects on multiple occasions, with another incident reported on June 30 where she woke with the same white substance in her mouth.

Family Dynamics and Financial Coercion

The conflict reportedly began in March 2026 when the woman informed Zintz of her pregnancy. His mother allegedly offered the victim $10,000 to terminate the pregnancy, an offer the woman firmly rejected. Following this refusal, Zintz allegedly changed his behavior, purchasing prenatal supplements and feigning support for the pregnancy while secretly acquiring the abortifacient medication.

The Break and External Intervention

The woman ended her relationship with Zintz in July, coinciding with the end of the alleged poisoning incidents. The case did not come to light immediately; it was revealed after Michael Montano contacted his sister-in-law via Facebook on October 5. He confessed to his brother's actions, stating he was angry that Zintz had kept his dark secret for so long.

Montano's messages described the process in detail, acknowledging that Zintz struggled to administer a sufficient dosage to terminate the pregnancy. He wrote that the woman was on the fine line of the procedure failing. He described a two-step process involving the replacement of prenatal vitamins with abortion pills and the use of heavy sedatives, which he claimed Zintz sourced from his father.

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Medical Outcome and Ongoing Investigation

The alleged victim confirmed that her baby, a boy, ultimately survived the ordeal. However, she expressed deep disgust at her former fiancé's actions and uncertainty about potential long-term health effects. She stated that doctors cannot determine if the fetus suffered any injury from the alleged poisoning until he is born next month. The family continues to undergo regular ultrasounds to monitor the baby's growth and development.

The Bellingham Police continue to investigate the full extent of the alleged conspiracy. The charges against Zintz, Montano, and Miller remain active as the case moves through the judicial system. The woman's case has drawn significant attention to issues of reproductive coercion and domestic safety in Whatcom County.