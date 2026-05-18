Bellway Homes Plans for 134 New Homes on Green Belt Land in Hazel Grove

Bellway Homes, a UK-based developer, has proposed building 134 new homes on green belt land and open fields to the north of the A555 in Hazel Grove. The development would create a well-informed, attractive neighborhood and provide a sensitive integration and robust solution to the existing character area.

More than 130 new homes could be built on green belt land and open fields to the north of the A555. The development, if built, would be seven miles from Hazel Grove .

Plans have been put in by Bellway Homes for 134 new houses at Mill Bank Farm off Chester Road. The new homes would be built on fields just north of the A555 on an area currently designated green belt. Bellway Homes, which began as a small family business in 1946, is now one of the largest developers of new homes across the UK and claims 'a proven track record of providing good quality aspirational housing'.

The development promises to create 'a well-informed attractive neighbourhood, not overly dominated by the car and give a sensitive integration and robust solution to the existing character area'. The site covers a nearly five hectare area of farmland on the edge of Hazel Grove made up of 'open fields with trees dispersed throughout' and has never been developed.

A design and access statement linked to a planning application said the development is close to Adidas' north Europe headquarters as well as number of parks, play areas, and sports pitches. The planning document said the homes would be 'a mix of high quality affordable and open market dwellings' and 'sympathetic' to the local area. A series of new roads would be created across the new development with vehicle access from Chester Road.

Astle Planning and Design, who produced the design statement on behalf of Bellway Homes, said: 'The aim is to create an inclusive environment that can be easily used by as many people as possible. The development proposals for the site are founded on the creation of high quality residential environment'. If approved by the local authority, Bellway have also promised 'financial contributions towards local education facilities, healthcare services and open space, sports and recreational facilities'.

Developments on green belt land have previously come under fire over fears 'Hazel Grove and surrounding areas are being swamped by developers looking to concrete over our precious green spaces'. One protest in July 2024 saw more than 300 people attend according to organisers. Stockport Council aims to see 25,000 homes built across the borough by 2042 with land already developed to be prioritised for new housing.

Liberal Democrat councillor Mark Roberts, whose party just took back control of the local authority, previously said they had been 'forced' to look at using green belt land by the current





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bellway Homes Hazel Grove Green Belt Land New Homes Aspiration Housing Local Authority Adidas Parks Play Areas Sports Pits Financial Contributions Green Spaces

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bungalow to be demolished for new homes – despite ‘dangerous’ drivewaysDevelopers will be allowed to demolish a bungalow and build three new homes

Read more »

'Our street is named after Andrew - but we won't change it'Renfrewshire Council last year launched a consultation on renaming Andrew Street, which has about 50 homes.

Read more »

Cumbria Council raises £11m in a year from second homes tax riseLocal authorities with many second homes are boosting their income by charging double council tax.

Read more »

Thousands of homes in West Lothian yet to benefit from major broadband upgradeFull Fibre broadband is now available to over 75,000 homes and businesses across West Lothian thanks to a major investment of around £22m – but many people could be using slower, less reliable connections.

Read more »