Belmont Cameli Donates Kidney to Stranger, Now Being Rewarded with Hollywood Fame

Belmont Cameli, a rising actor known for his role in the steamy Prime series Off Campus, has been praised for his selfless act of donating one of his kidneys to a stranger he had never met. Cameli's generosity was part of a complex organ donation process that involved six potential donors and six hopeful recipients, none of whom knew their donors. Cameli's new role in Off Campus, which revolves around steamy love scenes, is expected to take his fame to the next level.

He may be standing on the brink of stardom, but unlike so many of his peers who reach celebrity status Belmont Cameli is no self-centered, spoiled brat.

Indeed, the actor who is front and center of the steamy new Prime series Off Campus gave one of the most selfless gifts a person can just before his 20th birthday. Cameli donated one of his kidneys – and it went to a stranger he had never even met. His gift to then 59-year-old Clotilde Ruiz was part of a complicated merry-go-round of organ donations carried out in Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

'Most of us have two good kidneys, but thousands of people struggle to live day to day with only one failing kidney,' Cameli, now 28, said at the time. 'Every day, 20 people die waiting for a kidney transplant.

' IN Off Campus Belmont Cameli plays Garrett Graham – a star hockey player who strikes a deal to be a pretend boyfriend to leading lady Ella Bright's character only for things to turn very real Cameli is being tipped as Hollywood's next breakout heartthrob thanks to his fabulously chiseled abs and his starring role as a star hockey player on Off Campus Before becoming TV's latest hunk, Cameli decided to give one of the most selfless gifts a person can give, just one week before his 20th birthday in 2018 Now his generosity is being repaid with the chance to hit the Hollywood A-list.

Off Campus, which debuted on Wednesday, is set to be one of the smashes of the season with a similar mix of steamy sex mixed with hockey that rocketed the show Heated Rivalry to must-watch status. Cameli's fabulously-chiseled abs are one of the show's main attractions. But unlike Heated Rivalry, the sex scenes are straight, not gay.

The complicated story of Cameli's extraordinary act began when his boyhood friend Brendan Flaherty's kidneys failed, meaning he had to be hooked up to a dialysis machine for 10 hours every night. Cameli offered to donate his kidney to his friend, but the pair were found not to be a match. So doctors at Northwestern decided to play body organ musical chairs.

Cameli documented his kidney donation journey on Instagram, posing alongside his pal Brendan Flaherty, and calling it a 'privilege to save a life' First they found a match for Flaherty in Kimberly Cooper. Then they realized that Cameli would be an ideal donor for Ruiz, who had planned to get a kidney from her daughter Daisy before they were discovered to be incompatible.

But Daisy's kidney was found to be a perfect match for patient Scott Rial – and so it went on. The swap meet continued until six potential donors were matched with six hopeful recipients – none of whom knew their donors.

'I've made a lot of selfish decisions in my life,' said Cameli, who at the time was going by his first name Philip – his middle name is Belmont. 'I thought that this would be a really great opportunity to kind of amend those decisions.

'Thankfully, after six years of strenuous waiting and anticipation, Brendan has been gifted the organ he has so long awaited, and my new friend Clotilde will finally have a healthy kidney and a fresh new start to life. ' The Illinois-born actor grew up in Naperville, Ilinois with his sister Julia and brother Patrick before moving to Los Angeles in 2019 to pursue acting full-time after quitting college Cameli was just 18 when his father Joseph died suddenly aged just 51 in 2016.

He has spoken of his closeness to mom Leslie, now 60, who still lives in Naperville, Illinois Now his generosity is being repaid with the chance to hit the Hollywood A-list. Off Campus, now streaming on Prime Video, revolves around the relationship between Cameli's character Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, played by British-American actress Ella Bright, 19. It is based on the best-selling Off-Campus series of novels by author Elle Kennedy.

College hockey star Garrett strikes a deal with music student Hannah to play her pretend boyfriend, only for things to turn very real. Cameli is the middle of three children who grew up in Naperville, a suburb of Chicago, 30 miles from the hospital where he gave up his kidney. He says he had a charmed childhood along with brother Patrick, 31, and sister Julia, 25.

His new role looks set to take his fame to the next level thanks, in part, to steamy love scenes alongside Hannah Wells, played by British-American actress Ella Bright, 19 He has repeatedly spoken of his closeness to his family, who make frequent appearances on his social media accounts. But tragedy struck in 2016 when his father Joseph died suddenly aged just 51 – never getting the chance to retire from his job in marketing at Follett Educational Services.

Although Cameli has never spoken about the impact of losing his dad aged just 18, he has spoken of his closeness to mom Leslie, now 60, who still lives in Napervill





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