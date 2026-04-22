Beloved Benidorm Actress Elsie Kelly Dies at 89

Elsie Kelly, best known for her role as Noreen Maltby in the ITV sitcom Benidorm, has died at the age of 89. The actress passed away surrounded by family after a five-decade career in show business. She also played Eileen Tardebigge in Crossroads.

Elsie Kelly , a cherished actress celebrated for her portrayal of the delightfully chaotic Noreen Maltby in the popular ITV sitcom Benidorm , has passed away at the age of 89.

The news of her death was confirmed by her agent on Tuesday, stating she died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Kelly’s career spanned an impressive five decades in the entertainment industry, leaving behind a legacy of memorable characters and comedic timing. Her role as Noreen Maltby in Benidorm, a character who adopted Geoff Maltby (played by the comedic talent Johnny Vegas), became a fan favorite.

The dynamic between Noreen and Geoff, often involving Geoff pretending to be her personal assistant while on holiday in the Spanish resort, provided a constant source of amusement for viewers. Kelly’s ability to embody the eccentric and often exasperating Noreen with such naturalness cemented her place in television history. Beyond Benidorm, Elsie Kelly was also widely recognized for her role as Eileen Tardebigge, the ever-present and delightfully gossipy cleaner in the long-running soap opera Crossroads.

She inhabited the role of Eileen for many years, becoming a familiar face to audiences until the show’s cancellation in 1988. This demonstrates the breadth of her talent and her ability to thrive in both comedic and dramatic roles. Her performance as Eileen was characterized by a keen observation of the lives around her and a knack for delivering witty commentary, making her a beloved figure within the Crossroads universe.

Kelly’s versatility as an actress allowed her to seamlessly transition between these two iconic roles, showcasing her range and adaptability. The impact of her work on both shows is a testament to her enduring appeal and the quality of her performances. She wasn’t simply playing characters; she was creating personalities that resonated with audiences and became ingrained in British television culture.

Derren Litten, the creator of Benidorm, expressed his profound sadness at the news of Kelly’s passing, sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media platform X. He described her as one of the most beloved cast members of the show, praising her natural acting abilities and comedic genius. Litten recounted how Kelly initially auditioned for the role of Madge but, recognizing her unique personality and warmth, he decided to expand the role of Noreen significantly.

What began as a minor character with just a few lines in the early episodes evolved into a central figure, even leading to Kelly portraying Noreen’s twin sister, Doreen, in the tenth series. This demonstrates Litten’s confidence in Kelly’s talent and his appreciation for her contribution to the show’s success. He fondly remembered her friendship and expressed both sadness and gratitude for a life well-lived.

The outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike underscores the significant impact Elsie Kelly had on the world of entertainment and the affection in which she was held. Her legacy will undoubtedly continue to bring joy to audiences for years to come. She leaves behind a rich tapestry of work and a void in the hearts of those who knew and admired her





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Elsie Kelly Benidorm Noreen Maltby Crossroads Eileen Tardebigge Johnny Vegas Derren Litten Obituary Actress Television

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