Beloved Bold Street Venue Ropes & Twines Devastated by Instagram Hack

Ropes & Twines, a popular coffee shop and wine bar in Liverpool, has been the victim of a nefarious Instagram account hack, resulting in the loss of years of customer interactions and memories. The business is urging customers to follow their new account and report any activity from the stolen profile.

A beloved Bold Street venue, Ropes & Twines , is grappling with the fallout of a devastating Instagram account hack. The specialty coffee shop and artisanal wine bar , known for its loyal following and collaborative spirit, has lost access to its account with almost 9,000 followers. The hack has resulted in the loss of years of memories and interactions with the community. Ropes & Twines has launched a new Instagram account, Ropestwines, and is urging its followers to support it.

The establishment has expressed their deep disappointment over the incident, emphasizing that any activity from the old account is not legitimate and should be reported. The stolen account has attempted to contact the owners, presumably for a ransom, but Ropes & Twines has refused to engage. The attack comes at a time when Ropes & Twines was riding high on success. The venue recently hosted a popular collaboration with Castro's Cafeteria over the bank holiday weekend, showcasing their commitment to community engagement. Additionally, Slowpour, a new intimate cocktail bar launched in their basement space, was generating positive buzz. Slowpour, a joint venture of Carey Hanlon and Caitlin Waugh, aims to offer a cozy and intimate ambiance with a curated music selection. This recent development demonstrates the resilient spirit of Ropes & Twines and their dedication to their customers and partners





