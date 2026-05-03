Beloved Irish Actor Gary Lydon Dies Suddenly at 61

Tributes pour in for Gary Lydon, star of 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' 'War Horse,' and 'Brooklyn,' following his unexpected passing. The news comes amid controversy surrounding a recent interview with co-star Barry Keoghan.

Irish actor Gary Lydon has tragically passed away at the age of 61. The news of his sudden death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans, recognizing his significant contributions to Irish cinema, theatre, and television.

Lydon was a highly respected figure in the industry, known for his versatility and dedication to his craft. He appeared in three films that received Academy Award nominations: Stephen Spielberg’s ‘War Horse,’ ‘Brooklyn’ alongside Saoirse Ronan, and most recently, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ where he portrayed Garda Peadar Kearney, the father of Barry Keoghan’s character. This role brought him wider international recognition, solidifying his place as a memorable and impactful performer.

Throughout his long and distinguished career, Lydon consistently delivered compelling performances on both stage and screen. He earned an Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Patrick Murray in the RTE medical drama ‘The Clinic. ’ Born in London in 1964, he moved to Wexford, Ireland, at the age of nine, where he became deeply involved in the local arts scene, frequently collaborating with Wexford playwright Billy Roche.

The Wexford Film Society, which awarded him a Fellowship in 2014, expressed their shock and sadness at his passing, highlighting his recent work on films like ‘Lakelands,’ ‘The Sandy Banks,’ and ‘One Sweet Hour,’ where he took on the lead role of an aging Elvis impersonator. The society noted the bittersweet feeling of anticipating these upcoming releases, now tinged with grief.

The news of Lydon’s death arrives amidst recent controversy surrounding an interview with Barry Keoghan, a co-star in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ on Benny Blanco’s podcast. Fans criticized Blanco for a perceived lack of sensitivity in editing and presenting the interview, which featured Keoghan discussing deeply personal experiences with loss, addiction, and a near-death experience. The promotional reel for the podcast was accused of trivializing Keoghan’s story through rapid editing, distorted audio, and an inappropriately upbeat tone.

This situation underscores the importance of respectful and thoughtful handling of sensitive topics in media. Gary Lydon’s legacy, however, remains one of artistic integrity and impactful performances, leaving a void in the Irish acting community and a lasting impression on those who appreciated his work. He will be remembered as one of Ireland’s finest actors, a reliable presence, and a talented artist who enriched the cultural landscape





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