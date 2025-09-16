Beloved Teacher Passes Away After Courageous Battle with Cancer

Hill Croft School mourns the loss of their dedicated teacher, Chloe McDermott, who died after a nine-month battle with stage four ovarian cancer. Her positivity and spirit continue to inspire those who knew her.

A beloved teacher, Chloe McDermott, passed away on September 14th at the age of 31 after a nine-month battle with stage four ovarian cancer . Diagnosed just days before Christmas in 2024, Chloe courageously faced the illness with unwavering positivity and a determination to make the most of her remaining time. A vibrant personality, Chloe taught at Hill Croft School in Newtownabbey, where she had completed her final teaching practice in 2021.

Her dedication to her students was evident in her meticulous lesson planning and infectious enthusiasm, bringing joy and energy to the classroom. Chloe was remembered by the school community as a 'bold and fierce young woman' known for her kindness, loyalty, and radiant spirit. She touched the lives of countless students and colleagues, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts. Even during her illness, Chloe remained dedicated to raising awareness about ovarian cancer, participating in a charity 5K walk for Target Ovarian Cancer in June. The school is opening a book of condolences for the community to share their memories and support Chloe's family.





