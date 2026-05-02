Below Deck Guest Urges Others to Avoid Show After Backlash Targeted His Law Firm

A lawyer who appeared on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is warning potential guests about the potential negative consequences of appearing on the show, after his law firm was bombarded with negative reviews and threats from angry viewers.

A successful lawyer, Charles Sanders , and his wife, Erica Rose , a reality TV personality, are speaking out about the intense backlash they received after appearing on Bravo’s ‘ Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ in 2022.

What began as a seemingly enjoyable getaway on a 54-meter luxury superyacht quickly devolved into a public relations nightmare for Sanders’ law firm, Rose Sanders Law Firm. The couple, anticipating a relaxing vacation, found themselves at the center of controversy due to Sanders’ on-screen behavior, which included a dramatic complaint about an omelette containing tomato – despite his request for one without – and a heated altercation with another couple onboard.

Viewers swiftly labeled Sanders as ‘the worst guest in Below Deck history,’ unleashing a torrent of negative reviews and even threats directed at his professional life. The fallout was significant. The law firm’s Google page was flooded with over sixty to seventy one-star reviews, drastically lowering its previously stellar 4.9 rating. These reviews weren’t from actual clients but from disgruntled viewers motivated by their negative perception of Sanders’ portrayal on the show.

The harassment extended beyond online reviews, with the firm receiving prank calls from viewers eager to discuss the show and express their displeasure. Sanders explained that the hateful messages began immediately after his first episode aired and continue to this day, fueled by the show’s frequent reruns.

Rose, a partner in the firm, expressed her dismay at the targeting of their family business, noting that she hadn’t experienced such a reaction even during her previous appearance on ‘Below Deck’ with her girlfriends. Sanders now believes that some of his behavior was exaggerated for the cameras at the producers’ request, stating he only complained for a short period but the show repeatedly highlighted those moments.

He initially issued a public apology, but now feels the editing misrepresented his overall experience. Despite the negative consequences, the Rose Sanders Law Firm has demonstrated resilience, recently expanding its operations from Texas to California with a new office in Los Angeles. In a surprising turn of events, the lawyer heading the Los Angeles office is Galen Gentry, Rose’s ex-partner and the father of her daughter, Holland.

This expansion signifies the couple’s determination to move forward despite the challenges posed by their reality TV experience. Sanders’ story serves as a cautionary tale for potential future guests of the ‘Below Deck’ franchise, highlighting the potential for intense public scrutiny and the impact it can have on personal and professional lives. He strongly advises others to reconsider participating, emphasizing that the edited portrayal on the show may not accurately reflect reality and can lead to unforeseen and damaging consequences.

The incident underscores the power of reality television to shape public opinion and the vulnerability of individuals who participate in such programs





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