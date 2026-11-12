Below Deck Star Joao Franco Arrested in Bodrum Fatal Brawl

Reality TV personality Joao Franco faces murder charges after a violent fight in Bodrum, Turkey, left 17-year-old Muhammet Koyabakan dead.

Joao Franco, a 36-year-old crew member from the reality television series Below Deck, has been detained by Turkish authorities following a deadly altercation in the coastal resort town of Bodrum. The incident, which occurred on November 7 at approximately 8:00 p.m., resulted in the death of 17-year-old Muhammet Koyabakan, who succumbed to head injuries two days later on November 9. Franco was arrested alongside his 34-year-old brother, Carlos Campbell Franco, in the Mugla province of south-western Turkey.

Violent Confrontation in Bodrum Resort

The fatal brawl unfolded in the Carsi neighbourhood on Cumhuriyet Street, reportedly after a verbal dispute escalated into physical violence. According to police reports, the conflict began when Joao and Carlos Franco, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, began swearing inside a clothing business. An argument随即 broke out between the two visitors and shop employees Muhammet Koyabakan and 28-year-old E.K., although the specific trigger for the disagreement has not been publicly detailed. The situation quickly deteriorated from a verbal exchange into a multi-person physical confrontation that left four individuals injured.

Also read Below Deck star João Franco arrested after devastating fistfight kills 1 teen

CCTV Evidence Shows Intense Fight

Security camera footage captured the chaotic scene outside the clothing shop, depicting several men jostling, punching, and kicking one another in the narrow passage. The video shows furniture being utilized as weapons during the struggle, with one participant seen lifting a stool and attempting to throw it at the Franco brothers as the aggression intensified. At one point in the recording, Joao Franco appears to have initially tried to separate his brother from another participant before becoming directly involved in the fight himself. The footage clearly shows Joao throwing a punch, after which Muhammet Koyabakan fell to the ground and remained motionless while the altercation continued around him.

Victim Suffers Fatal Head Injury

Emmergency responders arrived at the scene to treat the victim, who had sustained serious head injuries after falling and striking a hard surface, reportedly the steps outside the shop. Koyabakan was transported to the Mugla Training and Research Hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts to save his life, the teenager died on November 9. The severe nature of the head trauma sustained during the fall proved fatal, marking a tragic end to the confrontation that began hours earlier in the tourist hotspot.

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Defenses and Detention of Suspects

Police detained Joao and Carlos Franco, along with two other suspects identified by the initials Y.A. and F.A., following the incident. A court subsequently ordered the two brothers to be remanded in custody, while the other suspects were released under judicial supervision. During police questioning, Joao Franco denied responsibility for Koyabakan's death, claiming that he and his brother were the victims of an attack rather than the instigators of the violence. Carlos Franco also maintained that he acted in self-defence and disputed claims that his older brother struck the teenager, suggesting instead that Koyabakan may have lost his balance and fallen during the chaos.

TV Star's Professional Background

Joao Franco is well known to international television audiences for his appearances across four seasons of the American reality franchise Below Deck, including Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under. The show, which premiered in July 2013, follows the professional and personal lives of crews working aboard luxury superyachts. Franco has held several senior positions within the industry, including senior deckhand, bosun, and second officer. Born in Zimbabwe, the brothers moved to Europe to pursue their careers in the yachting sector before being present at the location of the incident.

Continued Investigations in Turkey

Investigations into the precise circumstances surrounding the death of Muhammet Koyabakan remain ongoing. Authorities are continuing to examine the evidence collected from the scene and the testimonies of those involved. As the legal proceedings advance, the case has drawn significant attention due to the high profile of the suspects and the violent nature of the event in a popular holiday destination.