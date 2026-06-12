Belsonic 2026: Your Complete Guide to the Festival at Ormeau Park

Everything you need to know about Belsonic 2026, including lineup, travel, and age restrictions. Def Leppard, Kings of Leon, and Josh Baker headline June's 10 gigs.

Belsonic, Northern Ireland's premier outdoor music festival , is returning to Ormeau Park in June 2026 with a lineup that promises to be one of the most exciting yet.

Building on its reputation as a top-tier event, Belsonic 2026 will feature 10 massive gigs across the month, headlined by rock legends Def Leppard, Kings of Leon, and rising star Josh Baker. The festival has become a staple of the summer calendar, drawing thousands of music fans from across the country and beyond. Whether you are a seasoned festival-goer or a first-timer, this guide will help you navigate everything from travel to age restrictions, ensuring you have an unforgettable experience.

Getting to Ormeau Park is straightforward, with Metro and Rail services providing efficient transport options. Translink will operate additional rail services from Lanyon Place Station specifically for festival attendees, with return tickets valid for late-night extras. No special shuttle buses will run, so passengers are advised to plan ahead using scheduled services. Standard fares apply, and contactless payment is available on board.

To avoid queues, Translink recommends purchasing tickets in advance online or via the mLink App. Passengers must confirm their return departure point with the driver before disembarking in Belfast. Strict no smoking and no alcohol policies are enforced on all Translink services. The festival curfew is typically around 11pm, but exact times will be announced on social media on the day of each event.

Please respect the local residents when travelling to and from the park. Age restrictions are strictly enforced to ensure a safe environment for all attendees. For General Admission, under-16s may attend if accompanied by a parent or guardian aged 25 or older, who must also hold a ticket. Each guardian can sign in a maximum of two under-16s (minimum age 5).

All under-16s will receive a wristband with the guardian's contact details and must remain with their guardian at all times. In the Front Standing Section, the minimum age is 10. Those aged 10 to 16 must be accompanied by a guardian over 25, while those 16 and older may enter unaccompanied. It is crucial to check the specific age policy for your chosen gig before travelling, as some shows may have different requirements.

Belsonic encourages everyone to enjoy the music responsibly and to respect the surrounding community. With its stellar lineup and commitment to safety, Belsonic 2026 is set to be a highlight of the summer





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belsonic 2026 Ormeau Park Def Leppard Kings Of Leon Festival Guide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sport Relief - Sport Relief 2026When the great British public get active and have fun to help change lives.

Read more »

World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: PanamaEverything you need to know about Panama ahead of their appearance at the 2026 World Cup

Read more »

World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: UruguayEverything you need to know about Uruguay ahead of their appearance at the 2026 World Cup

Read more »

McDonald's launches new 2026 FIFA World Cup menu - full list of items availableThe new footie-inspired menu won't be around for long.

Read more »