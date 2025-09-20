Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Relist Beverly Hills Mansion, Slash Price Again

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have relisted their Beverly Hills mansion, slashing the price by $16 million in a bid to sell the property after their separation. The exes initially purchased the home for $60.8 million and are now attempting to sell it for $52 million.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have once again listed their Beverly Hills marital mansion, significantly reducing the asking price in an attempt to finally offload the property. The sprawling estate, originally purchased in cash for $60.8 million in May 2023, is now back on the market for $52 million, a substantial markdown from the initial listing price of $68 million in July 2024.

This latest price cut of $16 million reflects the couple's continued struggle to find a buyer for the lavish home, which they acquired nearly a year into their marriage. The exes had previously attempted to sell the property privately before making it public, and this relisting underscores their desire to sever financial ties following their recent separation. The property's history on the market has been marked by price adjustments, with a prior $8 million reduction in May as they grappled with lack of interest. This constant adjustment to the selling price highlights the challenges associated with selling such a high-value property, especially given the circumstances surrounding the owners' changed relationship status. The mansion's extensive features and prime location in Beverly Hills are evidently not enough to attract a buyer at the desired price point, compelling the couple to make increasingly significant concessions. The situation emphasizes the complexities of navigating real estate transactions during significant life changes, such as divorce.\The circumstances surrounding the sale are further complicated by the couple's individual moves and new property acquisitions. While attempting to sell their former marital home, Jennifer Lopez has already secured a smaller property in Hidden Hills, which she closed on in February. Reportedly, she is currently remodeling her new residence and still resides in the Beverly Hills mansion, awaiting its sale. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, has already vacated the Beverly Hills property, moving out in July 2024, a month before the divorce filing. He purchased a separate mansion in Brentwood for $20.5 million and has already moved on to an even more private and luxurious residence that was still under construction earlier this year. These separate housing arrangements further emphasize the couple's desire for independence and a clean break from their shared past. These decisions highlight the practical necessities and the desire to re-establish independence following a significant life transition. The financial aspects of their separation, including the mortgage of $20 million taken when acquiring the Los Angeles abode and the ongoing effort to sell the Beverly Hills property, also demonstrate the intricate financial fallout following the divorce.\The lavish Beverly Hills estate boasts impressive features, as detailed in a Zillow listing. The 38,000 sq ft property has been recently renovated with high-quality finishes. It boasts a variety of amenities, including a boxing ring, a sports lounge, a fully equipped gym, both basketball and pickleball courts, and a bar. Additional features include a 12-car garage, a guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. The extensive list of amenities is a testament to the property's luxury and potential appeal. An insider previously reported that Affleck is eager for a sale to completely separate himself and Lopez. This underscores the emotional weight tied to this financial transaction. The constant price adjustments and the speed at which both parties have moved into separate properties and living arrangements suggest the former couple’s commitment to moving forward with their lives. The situation illustrates the intersection of personal relationships, financial considerations, and the complexities of high-end real estate transactions within the context of a very public separation





