Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Slash Price on Beverly Hills Mansion Amidst Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are attempting to sell their Beverly Hills mansion, reducing the price by $16 million. The move comes as the couple navigates their divorce and seeks to finalize their separation by selling their former marital home.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have once again put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market, this time with a significant price reduction. The couple, who purchased the sprawling estate in May 2023 for $60.8 million in cash, are now aiming to sell it for $52 million. This marks a substantial decrease from the initial listing price of $68 million set in July 2024, and a $16 million reduction overall.

The property was initially removed from the market in July after failing to attract any buyers, despite a previous price cut of $8 million in May. This latest attempt to sell the home comes amidst their ongoing divorce proceedings, adding further complexity to the situation. The house is located in Beverly Hills, is 38,000 sq ft. Ben and Jennifer originally tried selling the estate privately before going public with the listing. The couple took out a $20 million mortgage when they purchased the Los Angeles abode. Jennifer has since bought a smaller home in Hidden Hills, but she is reportedly still residing in the Beverly Hills mansion while remodelling her new residence. Ben, on the other hand, moved out of the Beverly Hills home in July 2024, a month before Jennifer filed for divorce, and acquired a Brentwood mansion for $20.5 million. However, he's already relocated to a more private and luxurious property that was still under construction earlier this year, indicating a swift move on from their shared marital home.\The luxurious Beverly Hills estate boasts an array of high-end amenities, as described in a Zillow listing, including a boxing ring, sports lounge, fully equipped gym, basketball and pickleball courts, and a bar. The property also features a 12-car garage, a guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse, catering to a lavish lifestyle. The home, recently renovated to the highest standards, reflects the couple's taste for quality and extravagance. The sale of the mansion represents a significant financial transaction and a pivotal step in their separation. An insider previously commented that Ben wants the sale finalized to sever all ties with Jennifer. It’s a reflection of their evolving personal circumstances. The ex-spouses are seeking to detach themselves from their shared history and the physical symbol of their relationship, as their lives move in separate directions. This is more than just a property transaction; it's a closing chapter in their relationship, a financial and emotional undertaking that requires careful consideration and strategic decisions. The speed at which both Affleck and Lopez are reshaping their living situations further underscores their desire for a fresh start and the dissolution of their marital ties.\The divorce filing by Jennifer on their two-year wedding anniversary in August 2024, solidified their separation. This marked the end of their marriage and triggered the ongoing process of dividing assets and moving forward independently. Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner share three children: Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Meanwhile, Lopez has fraternal twins, Emme and Max, with her former husband Marc Anthony. The sale of the Beverly Hills mansion, coupled with the purchase of new residences by both parties, signals their intent to establish separate lives and leave behind the shared space where their marriage once flourished. The real estate transactions provide insight into the ongoing shifts in their lives post-divorce, the financial implications, and the emotional weight of their separation. The property's sale represents a crucial step in the process, allowing them to physically and financially detach themselves from their shared past and embrace their individual futures. The reduction in price is a clear indication that they're ready to move on and are willing to make a financial sacrifice to do so.





