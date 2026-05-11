Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Sued by Miami Cops for Defamation Over Netflix Movie The Rip

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are being sued by Miami cops for defamation over their new Netflix movie The Rip. The movie, which is produced by their own company, Artists Equity, sees them play two police officers who uncover corruption within the Miami-Dade Police Department after discovering $20 million of cartel cash. However, a new lawsuit has accused Damon and Affleck of defaming the real people who allegedly inspired the tale, Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana, who are officers in the Miami-Dade Sherrif's Office.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are being sued by Miami cops for defamation over their new Netflix movie The Rip . The two actors' latest movie, which is produced by their own company, Artists Equity , sees them play two police officers who uncover corruption within the Miami-Dade Police Department after discovering $20 million of cartel cash .

However, a new lawsuit has accused Damon and Affleck of defaming the real people who allegedly inspired the tale, Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana, who are officers in the Miami-Dade Sherrif's Office. The officers claim that the movie and its advertisements imply misconduct, poor judgment, and unethical behavior in connection with a real law enforcement operation.

The movie has allegedly led to the cops' family members and colleagues suggesting they 'must have used seized funds to complete personal property improvements, purchase vehicles and vessels, and afford private schooling for their children' as a result of what they saw in the movie. The officers are seeking damages and attorneys' fees, as well as a public retraction and correction, including the addition of a prominent disclaimer to the movie





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Ben Affleck Matt Damon The Rip Miami Cops Defamation Artists Equity Falco Productions Jason Smith Jonathan Santana Miami-Dade Sherrif's Office Miami-Dade Police Department Cartel Cash Movie Advertisements Misconduct Poor Judgment Unethical Behavior Jason And Jonathan Real Law Enforcement Operation Movie Inspired By True Events Large Seizure Events Portrayed In The Film Movie Did Not Happen Concerns Are Unfounded Film Did Not Expressly Name Sergeant Smith Implication That The Plaintiffs Engaged In Any Movie Led To The Cops' Family Members And Coll Movie Has Allegedly Led To The Cops' Family Me Movie Has Allegedly Led To The Cops' Family Me Movie Has Allegedly Led To The Cops' Family Me Movie Has Allegedly Led To The Cops' Family Me

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