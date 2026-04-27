Ben Affleck Bonds with Son Samuel on Golf Outing Amid Divorce Property Settlement

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel enjoyed a father-son golf outing while the actor finalizes the transfer of his share of the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The outing showcased their close bond as Affleck navigates legal and financial matters post-divorce.

Ben Affleck and his 14-year-old son Samuel were spotted enjoying a round of golf together on a sunny Sunday morning. The 53-year-old actor, known for his roles in blockbuster films like *The Batman*, looked relaxed and stylish in a light purple button-down shirt, white trousers, and cream-colored golf shoes.

The father-son duo seemed to be having a great time, with Affleck occasionally walking down the course with his hands in his pockets while Samuel carried his own set of golf clubs. This outing comes at a time when Affleck has been making headlines for his recent legal decisions regarding his former marital home with Jennifer Lopez.

The actor reportedly surrendered his share of the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion, effectively gifting his stake to Lopez as part of their divorce settlement. The couple, who finalized their divorce in January 2025, had been trying to sell the sprawling estate since July 2024. Legal documents reveal that Lopez will now be solely responsible for all expenses related to the property, including broker commissions, taxes, and closing costs.

The transfer of ownership is expected to occur soon, though the exact timeline remains unclear. Meanwhile, Affleck and Samuel’s golf outing provided a glimpse into their close bond. The pair stayed near each other throughout the game, appearing fully engaged in the activity. This quality time together likely served as a welcome break before the start of another busy work and school week.

Affleck shares Samuel, along with two other children—Violet, 20, and Fin, 17—with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday with their family. The actor’s decision to relinquish his share of the mansion has sparked speculation about his financial motives, with sources suggesting he may have done so to avoid complications in the sale process.

The Beverly Crest estate, which boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, was initially listed for $68 million but was later taken off the market in January 2025. Photographs from that time showed moving trucks parked outside, though the purpose of the move remains unknown. Representatives for Affleck and Lopez have not yet commented on the latest developments.

Despite the legal and financial complexities surrounding his divorce, Affleck continues to prioritize his role as a father, as evidenced by his recent outing with Samuel. The actor’s ability to balance personal challenges with family time highlights his commitment to maintaining strong relationships with his children





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