Ben Affleck Looks Forgiven After Defamation Lawsuit Against Matt Damon

Ben Affleck has been sued by two Miami cops for defamation over their Netflix movie The Rip, which was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's own company, Artists Equity. The lawsuit alleges that the movie portrays the cops in a negative light, causing harm to their personal and professional reputations.

Ben Affleck appeared to be in a somber mood during a solo outing in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 53-year-old actor was spotted with a glum expression on his face as he left his office in a luxury sports car.

Photos of Affleck looking forlorn have circulated widely on social media in recent years, forcing the actor to publicly address why he often looks so miserable.

'I don't really like to do big social events or go out much. I'm kind of shy, I don't really like to be on camera,' the star told Theo Von on the This Past Weekend podcast. Affleck's vibe on Thursday may have had something to do with the lawsuit that was filed against him and Matt Damon last week.

In their latest movie, The Rip, which was produced by their own company, Artists Equity, the longtime friends play two police officers who uncover corruption within the Miami-Dade Police Department after discovering $20 million of cartel cash. Now they’re being accused of defaming the real people who allegedly inspired the story.

Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana are officers in the Miami-Dade Sherrif's Office, and while they are not mentioned by name in the film, they are suing Artists Equity and Affleck and Damon’s LLC production company Falco Productions over the depiction of law enforcement characters in The Rip. According to documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the lawsuit argues Lt. Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sgt. J.D.

Byrne (Affleck) are so heavily associated with Smith and Santana that their portrayal has resulted in 'substantial harm to their personal and professional reputations.

' Smith and Santana claim the movie and its advertisements 'imply misconduct, poor judgment, and unethical behavior in connection with a real law enforcement operation. ' The officers have brought claims of defamation per se and defamation by implication, as well as one for intentional infliction of emotional distress. The Rip is inspired by a real-life incident that happened in June 2016, when Smith and Santana seized more than $21 million.

The men are seeking damages and attorney fees, plus 'a public retraction and correction,' including 'the addition of a prominent disclaimer' to the movie





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Ben Affleck Matt Damon The Rip Defamation Lawsuit Miami Cops Artists Equity Falco Productions Jason Smith Jonathan Santana Miami-Dade Sherrif's Office Defamation Per Se Defamation By Implication Intentional Infliction Of Emotional Distress

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