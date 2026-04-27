Ben Affleck Shares Golf Outing with Son Samuel Amidst Property Settlement with Jennifer Lopez

Actor Ben Affleck spent quality time with his son Samuel on the golf course, shortly after finalizing the transfer of his share of the $61 million marital mansion to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The move allows Lopez to take full financial responsibility and any profits from the sale of the Beverly Hills estate.

Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying a relaxed Sunday morning with his 14-year-old son, Samuel, on a golf course. The 53-year-old actor showcased a cheerful demeanor as he engaged in some quality father-son bonding time.

Affleck was dressed in a stylish yet comfortable outfit consisting of a light purple button-down shirt, crisp white trousers, and cream-colored golf shoes, projecting a laid-back vibe as he and Samuel navigated the course. The pair were observed walking down a hill, with Affleck casually placing his hands in his pockets while Samuel diligently carried his own golf club set.

This outing comes shortly after Affleck finalized details regarding the property settlement with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, demonstrating a continued effort to move forward following their recent divorce. The actor's recent actions regarding their former marital home have garnered significant attention. Affleck has effectively transferred his share of the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion to Jennifer Lopez, relinquishing any claim to profits from its eventual sale.

Legal documents reveal a quiet amendment to their property settlement, filed shortly after their divorce was finalized in January 2025. The updated agreement stipulates that Lopez will be solely responsible for all expenses associated with any future sale of the property, including broker's commissions, taxes, and closing costs. While the exact timing of a relisting remains unclear, this transfer signifies Affleck's complete disengagement from the financial aspects of the estate.

Sources indicate that Affleck 'gave up' his share 'for free,' allowing Lopez to benefit fully from any potential gains. The couple initially listed the sprawling 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom estate for $68 million, exceeding the original purchase price. The property was temporarily taken off the market in January, with moving trucks observed at the residence, though the nature of the activity remains undisclosed.

This gesture from Affleck follows a swift divorce process initiated by Jennifer Lopez in the summer of 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in under 20 weeks, and the subsequent handling of their shared assets has been closely watched by the media. Affleck shares three children – Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14 – with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday with her children.

The golf outing with Samuel provides a glimpse into Affleck's personal life and his dedication to spending quality time with his children amidst ongoing public scrutiny. The actor's recent actions, both on and off the golf course, suggest a focus on personal well-being and a desire to navigate his post-divorce life with grace and a commitment to his family.

The transfer of the property is a significant step in finalizing the separation and allowing both Affleck and Lopez to move forward independently. The situation highlights the complexities of high-profile divorces and the challenges of dividing substantial assets





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