Ben Affleck Spotted Enjoying a Healthy Snack in Los Angeles Amid Efforts to Reduce Smoking

Ben Affleck was seen eating a red apple in Los Angeles as he continues his attempt to cut back on cigarettes. The actor, dressed in a business casual outfit, was joined by Matt Damon at a recent event in San Francisco. Affleck also discussed co-parenting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his past marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck was recently seen enjoying a healthy snack in Los Angeles, opting for a red apple as he continues his efforts to reduce his cigarette habit.

The 53-year-old actor, known for his roles in both blockbuster films and independent cinema, was dressed in a smart-casual ensemble that included a light blue shirt, navy corduroy pants, a beige sport coat, and brown boots that matched his belt. His short, greying hair and neatly trimmed beard added to his polished appearance.

This sighting comes just a day after Affleck attended the Bring Change to Mind Revels And Revelations Celebration at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, where he was joined by his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon. The two actors, who have worked together on multiple projects, including the upcoming crime thriller *The Rip*, share a strong professional and personal bond.

Affleck, who has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14—has spoken openly about the challenges and rewards of co-parenting. Garner, in a recent interview on Bustle's *One Nightstand* podcast, discussed the complexities of raising children in two separate households, noting that she and Affleck have had to adapt their parenting styles to fill the roles of both mother and father.

She reflected on the experience, saying, 'When your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom. You kind of can't help it, right? Because you don't have the benefit of both sides, the yin and yang being in the same house, so you have to have a bit of both in the way you parent.

' She added that while there is some loss in this dynamic, there are also gains, as it has taught her to be more flexible and less rigid in her approach to parenting. Affleck echoed these sentiments in an earlier interview with *E! News*, emphasizing the importance of giving their children the space to chart their own paths.

'You put something on your children when you have a public life, and that's complicated,' he said. 'We really want to give them room to figure out what they want to do. ' Affleck's personal life has been a topic of public interest, particularly his high-profile relationships. He was previously married to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 to 2024, a union that came nearly two decades after their first engagement was called off in 2004.

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 but separated in April 2024, with Lopez filing for divorce shortly thereafter. Their relationship, which was marked by both intense media scrutiny and moments of public affection, ended with Affleck surrendering his share of their marital mansion, a sprawling estate purchased in May 2023 for $60.85 million.

Legal documents obtained by the *Daily Mail* reveal that the former couple amended their property settlement in January 2025, with Lopez taking full responsibility for all expenses related to the future sale of the property. The updated terms also include a provision for the transfer of ownership, though the specifics remain unclear. Despite the challenges of his personal life, Affleck remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, balancing his career with his responsibilities as a father.

His recent public appearances, including his outing in Los Angeles and his attendance at the Bring Change to Mind event, highlight his continued engagement with both his professional and personal commitments





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