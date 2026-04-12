Ben Affleck Spotted with Children Amidst Property Settlement with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was seen with his children in Los Angeles and transferred his share of their marital mansion to Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Garner also shared insights into co-parenting.

Ben Affleck was recently spotted enjoying quality time with his children, Samuel and Fin, during a weekend outing in Los Angeles. The actor, known for his roles in films like Good Will Hunting, was seen strolling with his kids after they visited a Roller Derby event on Saturday. This outing comes shortly after it was revealed that Affleck gave his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez , his share of their $61 million marital mansion.

Affleck kept it casual for the outing, wearing an off-white shirt, gray outer piece, khaki trousers, and Nike sneakers. He shares the teens, as well as his daughter Violet, with his other ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The outing highlights the positive co-parenting relationship Affleck maintains with both Garner and Lopez, despite their past divorces.\The recent events involving Affleck and his ex-wives shed light on the complexities of post-divorce life and the evolving dynamics of modern families. Court documents revealed that Affleck transferred his interest in their Beverly Hills marital mansion to Jennifer Lopez, seemingly without financial compensation. This move, which was finalized shortly before Lopez filed for divorce, indicates a significant shift in the couple's financial arrangement. The former couple purchased the lavish estate in May 2023 for over $60 million and had been attempting to sell it since July 2024, with multiple price reductions before the divorce was finalized. The legal documents detail the amendment of their property settlement, placing sole responsibility for future sale expenses on Lopez. The agreement, signed by both parties, suggests Affleck relinquished his stake in the property, potentially leaving Lopez to profit from the sale.\In addition to the property settlement, Jennifer Garner recently discussed her experiences raising their three children in separate households after her divorce from Affleck. She emphasized the importance of balancing 'conscientious upbringing' with appreciation. Garner noted that she, as well as Affleck, take on both maternal and paternal roles when their children are in their care. The star mentioned that raising children in two separate homes requires letting go of certain expectations and adopting a more flexible approach to parenting. The family has continued to demonstrate a commitment to maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship for their children's well-being. This is evidenced by their various public appearances together and their willingness to prioritize their children's needs above any personal differences





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Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Garner Divorce Co-Parenting Real Estate Celebrity

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