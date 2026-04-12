Ben Affleck Spotted with Children Amidst Property Settlement with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was seen with his children Samuel and Fin in Los Angeles after reports of giving his share of the marital mansion to Jennifer Lopez. The actor continues to prioritize his family life despite recent developments in his personal relationships.

Ben Affleck was recently spotted enjoying quality time with his children Samuel and Fin during a weekend outing in Los Angeles. The actor, known for his roles in films like Good Will Hunting, was seen strolling with his kids after they visited a Roller Derby event on Saturday. This outing followed closely on the heels of reports that Affleck had given his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez , his share of their $61 million marital mansion, just over a year after their divorce was finalized.

Affleck kept it casual, dressed in an off-white shirt, a gray outer piece, khaki trousers, and Nike sneakers. The outing provided a glimpse into Affleck's life as a father and his commitment to co-parenting with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. He shares the teens, as well as their daughter Violet, with Garner, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018. The former couple has maintained a positive co-parenting relationship and has been seen reuniting on various occasions over the years. These reunions often include shared activities like errand runs and celebrating their children's milestones, like Samuel's recent birthday, highlighting their dedication to their children's well-being despite their separation.\Adding to the narrative, reports indicate that Affleck gave his interest in the couple's lavish Beverly Hills marital home to Jennifer Lopez. The couple, who purchased the property in May 2023 for $60,850,000, had been attempting to sell the estate since July 2024, experiencing multiple price reductions. According to legal documents, the former couple amended their property settlement. The updated terms state that Lopez would be solely responsible for expenses related to any future sale of the property. This agreement, signed by Lopez and Affleck, further suggests that Affleck may have relinquished his stake in the property, potentially leaving Lopez in line to receive any profits from the sale. The sprawling Beverly Crest estate, which boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, was removed from the market on January 26, raising questions about the future of the property and the finalization of their financial arrangements. This development coincides with Affleck's continued presence in his children's lives, underscoring the complexities of his personal life post-divorce and his efforts to balance his career with his role as a father.\Jennifer Garner recently opened up about raising their three children in separate households after their divorce, emphasizing the importance of a 'conscientious upbringing' and 'appreciation.' She noted the challenges of raising children across two homes and the adjustments required. This sentiment emphasizes the dedication that both Affleck and Garner exhibit towards their children's development. This is a common situation for divorced parents, and it seems that Affleck and Garner are making an effort to ensure their children have a stable upbringing. The dynamic between the ex-spouses showcases their commitment to fostering a stable and loving environment for their children. The public attention surrounding Affleck's personal life reflects the interest in the lives of celebrities and the challenges they face in maintaining family relationships. The story is a multi-layered one that deals with themes of co-parenting, property settlements, family relationships, and adjustments made by celebrities





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